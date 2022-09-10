VMI beats Bucknell in rain for 1st win since last October

LEXINGTON — For the first time since last October, the VMI football team won a game Saturday.

"It's definitely a refreshing feeling," quarterback Seth Morgan said.

The Keydets fended off Bucknell 24-14 on a rainy, muddy afternoon at Foster Stadium.

VMI (1-1) tasted victory for the first time since Oct. 30 of last year. VMI ended last season on a three-game skid, then opened this season with a 44-10 loss at Wake Forest.

"That feeling in the locker room after, everyone smiling, … it's kind of been some time," Morgan said. "Seeing everybody happy was a great feeling."

The Wake Forest game marked the first time VMI had faced a nationally ranked FBS foe since the Keydets dropped down to the FCS level in 1982.

Game 2, on the other hand, gave VMI the chance to play a fellow FCS team.

The difference was apparent. The Keydets scored the first 24 points of the game.

The usually pass-oriented Keydets had more rushing yards (178) than passing yards (148) on Saturday.

"We learned that we can run the ball," said running back Hunter Rice, a Lord Botetourt graduate who ran for 107 yards and one TD on 24 carries. "We're not just a pass-only team like we have been or like a lot of people think we are. But when it rains heavy, you've got to run the ball. I think everyone knows now that we can run the ball."

VMI kept the ball for 45 minutes and 15 seconds.

"That's impressive for an offense like ours, to be able to hold the ball that long," coach Scott Wachenheim said.

The rain made things tough for Morgan and his receivers. Morgan completed 13 of 22 passes for 138 yards and one TD with one interception before being pulled after a third-quarter fumble.

"Got to play in the elements better," Morgan said. "[The rain] kind of slowed down the rate of how we play. It was a little tougher to throw the ball, get a grip on the football. But it definitely opened up the run game for us."

Patriot League member Bucknell (0-2) was held to 178 yards of total offense.

"I was very impressed with the way our defense played, … the way those guys swarmed to the football," Wachenheim said.

The Keydets led the Bison 21-0 early in the second quarter and had a 24-0 lead in the third quarter.

Bucknell, which went 1-10 last season, eventually made a game of it.

Bison backup QB Nick Semptimphelter, who entered the game after halftime, threw a 13-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 24-6 with 1:05 left in the third quarter. His two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Morgan fumbled on the second play of VMI's next series, with Bucknell's Patrick Quinlivan recovering the ball at the VMI 40.

"I've got to take better care of it," Morgan said. "Wet ball."

Five plays later, Semptimphelter threw a 4-yard TD pass. His two-point conversion pass cut the lead to 24-14 with 13:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Wachenheim then pulled Morgan in favor of Collin Ironside.

"[Morgan] was struggling with the football being wet," Wachenheim said. "[But] Seth's going to be our starting quarterback next week."

Ironside did not help VMI score any additional points, but the VMI defense kept Bucknell off the scoreboard the rest of the game.

"Our defense played super stout today," said VMI linebacker Stone Snyder, who had 11 tackles. "Being a defensive player, you love the nitty-gritty, rainy games."

Rashad Raymond rushed for 70 yards on 24 carries for VMI. He scored on a 9-yard run to give VMI a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Max Brimigion hauled in a Morgan pass at about the Bucknell 40 and sprinted up the right sideline for a 55-yard TD catch to extend the lead to 14-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

Rice scored on a 2-yard run to give VMI a 21-0 cushion with 13:51 left in the second quarter.

Rice's brother and fellow Lord Botetourt graduate Jerry Rice kicked a 39-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-0 with 9:33 left in the third.

Bucknell drove to the VMI 35 on its next series, but Josh Knapp picked off a pass at the VMI 5. It was Knapp's second interception of the day.

As was the case at Wake Forest, VMI running back Korey Bridy saw action as a return man but did not have any carries. Wachenheim said he is still recovering from the sprained ankle he suffered in preseason practice.