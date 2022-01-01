VMI beats Furman for 6th win in last 7 games

LEXINGTON — Check out who is 2-0 in the Southern Conference.

Jake Stephens and Trey Bonham combined for 31 of VMI's 46 second-half points to help the Keydets rally past Furman 76-67 at Cameron Hall on Saturday.

The Keydets improved to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in the SoCon. They own a 2-0 league mark for the first time since they won their first four Big South games in the 2012-13 season.

"We could be really good," said Bonham, a sophomore point guard who had 16 points, four assists and a career-high four 3-pointers in the win. "We're on a good run right now."

"We feel like we can play and compete with anybody in the league," VMI basketball coach Dan Earl said.

VMI has won six of its last seven games, with the lone loss in that span coming at Wake Forest. Three of those six victories have come on the road — not bad for a team that won just one road game last season.

"We've known for a long time that this is a special group," said Stephens, a 6-foot-11 senior center who had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, two 3-pointers and two dunks Saturday. "We just had to get rolling.

"We're a young group again — it tends to happen. We had to get our legs under us. … Now we're playing great basketball."

Furman (9-6, 1-1), which upset Louisville in November, led 36-30 at halftime. VMI rallied from a halftime deficit for the first time this season.

"We just knew we had to come out [in the second half] and be physical," said Stephens, who is one of only two seniors on the Keydets. "The first half, we felt like we shied away from it a little bit. So the second half, we knew to drive the ball north-south."

VMI shot just 39.3% from the field in the first half but a sizzling 62.1% in the second half. VMI scored 22 points in the paint in the second half.

"We [were] getting big-boy'd in the first half," Bonham said. "That's why Coach Earl challenged us, and we had to change the pace in the second half in terms of aggressiveness."

Furman coach Bob Richey was not at the game because his wife was due to give birth Saturday. Assistant Jeremy Growe filled in for him.

"We had some major transition defense breakdowns there in the second half," Growe said. "They're really hard to defend. You've got big Jake Stephens in the middle. He's so skilled — he can shoot it as well as he posts it and passes it. And they've got guys who can stretch you."

Stephens scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, when he was 7 of 9 from the field.

"He's a major matchup problem," Growe said.

Bonham scored all 16 of his points in the second half, when he was 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Stephens scored 11 of VMI's final 17 points, with Bonham tallying the other six.

"In the second half, the ball moved much better," Earl said. "We were able to get it inside to Jake.

"And then Trey … had a tremendous second half."

VMI opened the second half on a 12-3 run to grab a 42-39 lead with 15:58 to go. Stephens had the first four points of the run, while Bonham had the final five points of the run.

Freshman reserve guard Brennan Watkins sank a 3-pointer to give the Keydets the lead for good at 57-55 with 8:18 to go. It was the Missouri native's lone basket of the game.

"He's got a lot of heart and he can make shots," Earl said.

VMI freshman reserve guard Honor Huff then made a steal and layup to extend the lead to 59-55 with 8:02 to go.

Huff, who played for a prep school in Pennsylvania, scored nine points in the win.

"He gives us a little speed," Earl said.

Joe Anderson sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 59-58 with 7:43 left. But VMI answered with seven straight points, thanks to a Stephens basket, a Bonham 3-pointer and another Stephens basket.

Jalen Slawson (20 points) sank two free throws to cut the deficit to 66-60 with 4:12 left, but Stephens answered with a dunk.

Sean Conway, a 6-5 guard, had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Keydets.

"For him to grab 12 rebounds is absolutely enormous for us," Earl said.

Kamdyn Curfman also had 11 points for VMI.

VMI sank 14 3-pointers to Furman's 12.

The Paladins shot just 40.3% from the field.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.