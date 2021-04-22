VMI coach, players earn SoCon awards

As befitting a Southern Conference champion, the VMI football team cleaned up when the league's coaches and media members handed out awards Thursday.
VMI's Scott Wachenheim was voted the league’s coach of the year by his peers for the second straight season.
He became the first VMI coach to ever earn that award from the coaches in back-to-back seasons, and the first SoCon coach to do so since Chattanooga's Russ Huesman in 2013 and 2014.
In separate balloting, league media members named Wachenheim their coach of the year. He is the first VMI coach to earn that honor from the media since Bob Thalman in 1981.
Wachenheim has steered the 11th-ranked Keydets (6-1 overall, 6-1 Southern Conference) to their first SoCon title since 1977 and their first winning season since 1981. The Keydets have made the FCS playoffs for the first time.
VMI had tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon coaches' preseason poll.
The league’s coaches named VMI junior receiver Jakob Herres the SoCon co-offensive player of the year.
Herres did not have to share that award on the media side; the media named Herres its lone offensive player of the year.
Herres has caught 67 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
He became the first Keydet to win the offensive player of the year award from either group since running back Thomas Haskins swept those honors in 1996.
Herres became the first receiver to win the award from either group since Appalachian State's DaVon Fowlkes swept those awards in 2004.
The coaches named VMI sophomore linebacker Stone Snyder their co-defensive player of the year.
The media only named one defensive player of the year — Snyder.
Snyder has recorded 76 tackles and eight sacks.
He became the first Keydet to be named defensive player of the year by either group.
The coaches named VMI redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan, who has gone 2-1 as the starter the past three games, as their freshman of the year. He became the first Keydet to earn the honor from the coaches since Al Cobb in 2014.
The media chose Mercer QB Carter Peevy as its freshman of the year.
The coaches named Herres, offensive lineman Marshall Gill, defensive lineman Jordan Ward and defensive back A.J. Smith to the All-SoCon first team.
The coaches named QB Reece Udinski, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the fourth game of the season, to the second team. Snyder, defensive back Ethan Caselberry and offensive lineman Nick Hartnett also made the second team.
Morgan, defensive back Alex Oliver, receiver Chance Knox and kicker Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) made the coaches' all-freshman team.
The media named Herres, Gill, Harnett and Snyder to the All-SoCon first team.
The media put Udinski, Ward, Caselberry, Smith and linebacker Connor Riddle on the second team.