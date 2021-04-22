VMI coach, players earn SoCon awards

As befitting a Southern Conference champion, the VMI football team cleaned up when the league's coaches and media members handed out awards Thursday.

VMI's Scott Wachenheim was voted the league’s coach of the year by his peers for the second straight season.

He became the first VMI coach to ever earn that award from the coaches in back-to-back seasons, and the first SoCon coach to do so since Chattanooga's Russ Huesman in 2013 and 2014.

In separate balloting, league media members named Wachenheim their coach of the year. He is the first VMI coach to earn that honor from the media since Bob Thalman in 1981.

Wachenheim has steered the 11th-ranked Keydets (6-1 overall, 6-1 Southern Conference) to their first SoCon title since 1977 and their first winning season since 1981. The Keydets have made the FCS playoffs for the first time.

VMI had tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon coaches' preseason poll.

The league’s coaches named VMI junior receiver Jakob Herres the SoCon co-offensive player of the year.

Herres did not have to share that award on the media side; the media named Herres its lone offensive player of the year.