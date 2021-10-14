VMI could be without star receiver Jakob Herres on Saturday

The VMI football team could be without one of its chief offensive weapons when it visits Mercer on Saturday.
Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said Wednesday that it will be a "game-time decision" whether or not FCS All-American receiver Jakob Herres plays Saturday.
Herres, who earned Southern Conference offensive player of the year honors last season, was injured in the first half of VMI's 37-34 overtime win over Chattanooga last weekend. He returned to catch a pass on VMI's first offensive play of the third quarter before leaving the game in pain.
"He's getting treatment every day," Wachenheim said Wednesday. "If Jakob's capable of playing and the doctors release him to play on that day, then I will make a decision whether it's going to helpful for the team or not for him to play. Obviously it's probably going to be helpful for Jakob to play. He's a tremendous player, a great leader, tough as nails.
"Hopefully he'll be able to play. … The doctors, the trainers and I want to see how he feels Saturday."
Wachenheim declined to reveal the nature of Herres' injury.
"I'm not going to give my opponent data on what may or may not be injured on a player," he said.
The 6-foot-4 Herres, who is being eyed by NFL scouts, has 36 catches for 367 yards and four touchdowns for VMI (4-2, 2-1 SoCon) this season. He had five catches last weekend.
Herres had 80 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns last spring, when he earned All-America honors and helped VMI make the FCS playoffs for the first time. He ranks second in VMI history in career receiving yards (2,845).
"He's got a unique way of making big-time catches when we need it most," Wachenheim said.
But the Keydets showed last weekend that their receiving corps is deep enough to withstand Herres' absence.
Michael Jackson had six catches for 140 yards last weekend, including two touchdown passes in the second half. He has 20 catches this season.
"Tough to cover one-on-one," Wachenheim said.
Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas had six catches last weekend, including a TD reception in the fourth quarter. He has 32 receptions this fall.
"He's having a great season," Wachenheim said. "He's a tremendous competitor, runs good routes, gets yards after the catch."
Max Brimigion, who would start in Herres' place Saturday, had three receptions in the win. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.
Chance Knox had seven of the Keydets' 30 catches in the victory.
Mercer (4-1, 3-0) is on a three-game winning streak that includes victories over Furman, Samford and Western Carolina. Its lone loss came at Alabama (48-14).
Coastal Carolina transfer Fred Payton has thrown for 656 yards for Mercer.
The 4 p.m. game can be seen on ESPN Plus.
Ferrum clicking
Ferrum boasts a 4-1 overall record at the midpoint of its season.
The Panthers have already matched the number of wins they had in 2019, when they went 4-6, and have doubled their win total from last spring, when they were 2-3.
The Panthers improved to 1-1 in the ODAC with a 14-10 comeback win at Bridgewater last weekend. Titus Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Christiansburg graduate Nic Cook with 1:40 left to win the game.
Jones completed just 11 of his 29 passes in the win.
"[Jones] had to work through some things on Saturday but ultimately, he was able to keep his poise and make a few big plays for us down the stretch," coach Cleive Adams said.
Ferrum won last weekend even though All-ODAC receiver Tmahdae Penn (Magna Vista), who has 23 receptions for 475 yards and seven TDs this season, was held without a catch because of double teams.
"When you have to double-team a certain player, you're going to be vulnerable in other places," Adams said. "It allowed us to rely on some other guys and kind of divert Titus' eyes to some other places, which I think is going to help us moving forward."
Daniel Lamb had five catches in the win.
Ferrum, which has switched from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 scheme, bounced back from a 44-21 loss to Randolph-Macon and recorded its stingiest outing of the season.
"When you put a new system in in August, there's going to be growing pains," Adams said.
The Panthers will host Shenandoah (4-1, 2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Hornets freshman Steven Hugney has thrown for 795 yards.
"They spread you out," Adams said. "Being able to win the one-on-one situations [is important] because they're not going to allow you to get an extra hat at the point of attack. … The big thing for us is … to keep them from creating big plays in the passing game."
Poindexter to be recognized
Former Jefferson Forest and Virginia standout Anthony Poindexter will be recognized during UVa's home game Saturday.
The ex-defensive back was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame last year, but the induction ceremony was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted at a December ceremony in Las Vegas.
At Saturday's game, he will accept a hall of fame plaque that will remain on display at UVa.