VMI could be without star receiver Jakob Herres on Saturday

The VMI football team could be without one of its chief offensive weapons when it visits Mercer on Saturday.

Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said Wednesday that it will be a "game-time decision" whether or not FCS All-American receiver Jakob Herres plays Saturday.

Herres, who earned Southern Conference offensive player of the year honors last season, was injured in the first half of VMI's 37-34 overtime win over Chattanooga last weekend. He returned to catch a pass on VMI's first offensive play of the third quarter before leaving the game in pain.

"He's getting treatment every day," Wachenheim said Wednesday. "If Jakob's capable of playing and the doctors release him to play on that day, then I will make a decision whether it's going to helpful for the team or not for him to play. Obviously it's probably going to be helpful for Jakob to play. He's a tremendous player, a great leader, tough as nails.

"Hopefully he'll be able to play. … The doctors, the trainers and I want to see how he feels Saturday."

Wachenheim declined to reveal the nature of Herres' injury.

"I'm not going to give my opponent data on what may or may not be injured on a player," he said.