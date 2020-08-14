VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim shifts attention to spring

"I reminded them how their VMI degree and education would lead them to tremendous success when they graduate and that all of our purposes are still in place — we still have a chance to win the Southern Conference championship."

VMI was supposed to play eight SoCon games this fall. The league has yet to determine how many games will be played next spring.

Senior quarterback Reece Udinski has NFL dreams. Is he willing to risk injury and play for VMI next spring, with the NFL Draft (and the signing of undrafted free agents) looming in late April and early May?

"Reece right now is solidly committed to playing football for VMI in the spring," Wachenheim said. "He likes to compete. He likes his teammates. He likes what VMI's all about.

"If he goes out there and plays in the spring like he was playing in fall camp, it's going to do nothing but help his draft stock. So he's going to go out there and play."

VMI went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in SoCon play last fall — the Keydets' most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and their most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.