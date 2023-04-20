LEXINGTON — Jerry Rice joined the VMI football team without a scholarship.

But then he earned one.

This summer, the place-kicker will be joining East Carolina without a scholarship.

But the Lord Botetourt graduate is hoping to earn one there, too.

"I walked on here, competed and won the scholarship and I'll bet on myself again," he said in a recent interview.

The former All-Southern Conference will be joining ECU as a graduate transfer.

He is excited about moving up from the FCS level to FBS football.

"It's something I've wanted to do forever," Rice said. "Really glad I was able to make that jump to the next level."

American Athletic Conference member East Carolina is saving a scholarship to give to whoever wins the No. 1 kicking job in preseason practice in August. So Rice will get a chance to win the job — and the scholarship.

"I just wanted a chance to compete," he said.

Rice is actually Jerry Donald Rice III, so he used to go by Trey in high school.

Rice used to confine his kicking to a soccer field. But after the Lord Botetourt football team lost a place-kicker to graduation, Rice's father — Lord Botetourt assistant football coach Don Rice — asked Rice to give place-kicking a try when Rice was a sophomore. So Rice joined the Lord Botetourt football team for the 2016 season.

As a Lord Botetourt senior, Rice made the All-Timesland and Class 3 all-state first teams. He made 10 field goals as a Cavaliers senior, including a 50-yarder.

He continued to play soccer for Lord Botetourt, making the Class 3 second team as a senior.

Rice then joined the VMI football team as a recruited walk-on.

He redshirted in 2019, when fellow Lord Botetourt graduate Grant Clemons was concluding his VMI kicking career.

Rice reaped a scholarship after winning the job as Clemons' successor. Rice helped VMI earn a Southern Conference title and an FCS playoff bid in the spring 2021 season. He made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra-point tries that spring.

He earned All-SoCon first-team honors in the fall 2021 season, when VMI enjoyed a second straight winning season for the first time since the 1960s. He made 17 of 19 field-goal attempts and all 39 of his extra-point tries. He tied a school mark by making five field goals against Chattanooga, including a 49-yarder in the fourth quarter and the winning 37-yard field goal in overtime.

Rice made 11 more field goals and 16 more extra-point kicks as a fourth-year junior last fall, when VMI won just one game. He again tied the school record by making five field goals against Samford.

He finished his Keydets career ranked second in field goals (39) and fourth in extra-point kicks (80). He ranks fifth overall in points (197) and second in points by a kicker.

Rice plans to graduate from VMI next month with a biology degree. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Rice needs to transfer to continue playing college football.

"I knew I was going to kick myself if I didn't at least try [to keep playing]," he said. "I love playing football. It's such a big part of my life and my family."

He has two years of eligibility remaining, including the extra year that the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rice could have delayed graduating by a semester in order to kick for VMI again next fall as a fifth-year senior. But he did not want to stand in the way of rising sophomore Caden Beck getting the VMI kicking job.

"I want to see the guys here have their time," he said. "The more I thought about, the more I wanted to start a new chapter at another school."

So Rice entered the transfer portal last November after the Keydets' season ended.

He tweeted his commitment to ECU in late March after visiting the Greenville, North Carolina, school. He plans to pursue in a two-year master's degree program in environmental health.

Rice said Virginia Tech was also interested when he was in the portal.

"It was really hard to say no to Virginia Tech because I grew up going to Tech games," he said. "ECU made it more clear that they needed me in the program. … ECU was just a better fit.

"I know everyone at Tech. I have so many friends there. I don't know a single person at ECU. I'm going to make all new friends. It's really a fresh start for me. … It's different than being 40 minutes from home in Blacksburg."

Rice said Utah, Vanderbilt, Duke, Kansas, Delaware and Rhode Island were among the other schools that were interested in him when he was in the portal.

But Rice said some schools wanted him to transfer after the fall 2022 semester ended so he could be at his new school for spring practice. Rice wanted to wait until after he graduated from VMI.

He said some schools also wanted to see how their kickers fared in spring ball before offering him a roster spot.

Rice's graduation won't mean the end of the Rice family making its mark at VMI. He started a family tradition when he joined the Keydets.

Rice's brother Hunter is a VMI running back who rushed for 235 yards as a sophomore last fall. Their sister Emma, a junior on the Lord Botetourt girls soccer team, tweeted her verbal commitment to the VMI women's soccer team earlier this month.

East Carolina, steered by former Citadel and James Madison coach Mike Houston, went 8-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play last season.

If Rice wins the No. 1 job at ECU, he will make his Pirates debut in a much bigger stadium than he is used to.

The Pirates will be opening the 2023 season at Michigan in 107,601-seat Michigan Stadium, otherwise known as "The Big House."

"That'll definitely be a change," Rice said.