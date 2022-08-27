VMI football hopes to maintain its 'new standard'

LEXINGTON — A new season brings a new mission statement for the VMI football team.

For the past four seasons, the team mission statement was "Ten Toes Down" — a motto the players came up with in the wake of a winless 2017 season.

But this is no longer a moribund program. VMI is coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 1960s.

So the players decided it was time for a new mission statement befitting the program's rise: "New Standard."

"When we came in VMI [in] 2019, the standard was kind of 'Let's keep games close, let's not get embarrassed, … let's try to win a conference game.’" fourth-year junior quarterback Seth Morgan said Thursday after practice.

"It's a new culture here and it's a new standard. We have higher expectations that ever before."

VMI went 6-2 overall in the 2021 spring season, when it won the Southern Conference title with a 6-1 league mark and made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs.

The Keydets finished 6-5 overall last fall, when they tied for fourth place with a 4-4 league mark. VMI was on track for another playoff bid before losing its final three games amid a rash of injuries.

"It leaves a sick taste in your mouth, something you … don't want to feel again," middle linebacker Stone Snyder said of the season-ending skid.

Still, the Keydets recorded back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since they had six straight winning seasons from 1957-62.

They expect another winning season this year.

"That's the standard set here now at VMI," Morgan said.

Morgan is one of five starters back on offense this year. Six starters return on defense.

"Something I wasn't maybe sure of coming out of spring ball was, 'How hungry are we as a team? Are we feeling good about having back-to-back winning seasons? Are we really inspired to go for that third one in a row?’ Something I've seen this fall camp is we're more determined than ever," Morgan said.

"Guys aren't satisfied with how the season ended. Yeah, the winning season's cool and all, but we could've had a lot better season than what we ended up having. So kids are hungry this year. We're ready to compete and ready to take the SoCon over."

VMI has been picked only seventh out of nine teams in the SoCon coaches’ preseason poll. The Lindy's Sports football preview magazine has picked VMI fourth in the SoCon.

The Keydets will step up in weight class when they open the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wake Forest, which is not only an FBS team but also the 22nd-ranked squad in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll. The game will air on the ACC Network.

"It's a chance for us to shock the world, just show everybody what we can do on that big stage," running back Korey Bridy said.

"Super excited with the opportunity to play in front of that many fans, at a high level like that," Snyder said. "It'll bring the best out of everyone."

VMI is 0-38 against FBS teams since dropping down to the FCS level in 1982, including a 60-10 loss at Kent State last year.

"We'll see how our team competes [Thursday]," coach Scott Wachenheim said. "We'll see how they handle adversity."

Morgan threw for 2,175 yards in 10 games last year. This will be his final season for VMI; he hopes to join another program next year as a graduate transfer. VMI does not have a graduate school.

VMI will miss star receiver Jakob Herres, who has joined Richmond as a graduate transfer. The receiving corps also lost Michael Jackson, who has joined Delaware as a graduate transfer.

But receivers Leroy Thomas (a Patrick Henry graduate who had 55 catches last year), Max Brimigon, Chance Knox and Andre Cooper are back. So are tight ends Aidan Twombly and Jack Caussin.

"We're deep at the wide receiver position, so we can always have fresh legs there," Morgan said.

The offense also welcomes back Bridy, a fifth-year senior who ran for 654 yards in eight games last year.

Bridy had surgery last November after injuring the Lisfranc ligament in his foot. Bridy, who suffered a sprained ankle in his other foot in practice this month, expects to play at Wake Forest.

After talking to other schools about becoming a graduate transfer, Bridy withdrew from the transfer portal in January. He has delayed graduation until December so he could remain with the Keydets for his extra season of eligibility.

"I'm happy to be back with my teammates," he said.

Other running backs of note are Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt), Rashad Raymond and Grant Swinehart.

"We've got four really good running backs, although we've got some new guys on the O-line," Wachenheim said.

Patrick Ashford was promoted from receivers coach to offensive coordinator to replace Billy Cosh, who left last December to become the offensive coordinator at Richmond. VMI will still employ the up-tempo Air Raid offense.

"We're still running the Air Raid offense, but we're also running the ball a little more," Bridy said.

The new defensive coordinator is Nick Reveiz, formerly the defensive coordinator at NCAA Division II member Albany (Georgia) State. He replaced Tom Clark, who is now at Hampden-Sydney.

Reveiz has brought over the system he ran at Albany State, which led Division II in scoring defense (6.25 ppg) last season.

"Our defense is going to be real exciting to watch," Snyder said. "We're going to fly around, fly to the ball, attack and drop back in some more coverage.

"In past years I haven't dropped back in coverage as much. I'm excited to be able to do that this year."

The defense will be very different under Reveiz, said Wachenheim.

"I liked what he was doing [at Albany State]. I think it fit how our league was changing," Wachenheim said. "The league is changing from where every team is trying to pound you week to week to where teams are starting to throw the ball more. Nick's style fits to be better-suited for a more throwing league."

Snyder earned second-team All-America honors after recording 120 tackles as a junior last year. This will be his final season at VMI; he hopes to join another program as a graduate transfer next year.

Other players of note include 2021 All-SoCon second-team defensive back Aljareek Malry, All-SoCon first-team punter Jack Culbreath and All-SoCon first-team place-kicker Jerry Rice (Lord Boteourt). Another Lord Botetourt graduate, Evan Eller, will be a starting linebacker.