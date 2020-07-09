VMI football: Keydets actively looking to find a new opponent to replace canceled Princeton game

The loss of a scheduled home football game with Princeton did not leave VMI without options.
At least for the moment.
When the Ivy League announced Wednesday that it would be suspending fall athletic events and having no varsity sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021, VMI wasn't the only program that was left hanging.
As Keydets fans were quick to point out on social media, the Ivy League edict left Army with an opening. The Cadets were scheduled to host Princeton on Oct. 10.
"This had been speculated," VMI athletic director Dave Diles said of the Ivy League decision, "so, in advance of the formal announcements, I had taken a look at various [schedules] to see if there were options for us."
"We have examined those and talked to some of those [would-be Ivy League opponents] and assessing what might fit for VMI."
One option probably off the table is finding an opponent from the Patriot League, which announced last month that it will not have athletes return to campus until their student body returns, which means the start of fall events will be pushed further back.
"It's a fluid situation and has been since March," Diles said. "I expect it's going to be like that for the near term. We'll be working at trying to put ourselves in the best position [at VMI]."
VMI and Army have met 15 times, with all of the games taking place at West Point in New York, where the Black Knights have gone 14-1 against the Keydets.
"The one thing I know is that we're losing a home game, and I'd love to see if we could recapture a home game for our fans," Diles said.
At mid-afternoon Thursday, Diles said that he had not received any suggestions from VMI fans about alternative foes.
"I've been told there's been some activity on social media, which I don't follow, but that's OK," Diles said. "That's a good thing. It shows people care and it shows that people are following the landscape that we're navigating. I see those as only positives."
He remains optimistic about there being a college football season.
"Everybody is doing the same thing right now," Diles said of his Southern Conference colleagues. "We're working hard and we're prepared to re-start intercollegiate athletics in a safe manner, if it's the right thing for us to do.
"I don't want to speak on another league's decision. I know that the Princeton [athletic director] has been a terrific partner throughout this. We hope that we can find an arrangement in the future that will allow our two schools to compete."