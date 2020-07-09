VMI football: Keydets actively looking to find a new opponent to replace canceled Princeton game

The loss of a scheduled home football game with Princeton did not leave VMI without options.

At least for the moment.

When the Ivy League announced Wednesday that it would be suspending fall athletic events and having no varsity sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021, VMI wasn't the only program that was left hanging.

As Keydets fans were quick to point out on social media, the Ivy League edict left Army with an opening. The Cadets were scheduled to host Princeton on Oct. 10.

"This had been speculated," VMI athletic director Dave Diles said of the Ivy League decision, "so, in advance of the formal announcements, I had taken a look at various [schedules] to see if there were options for us."

"We have examined those and talked to some of those [would-be Ivy League opponents] and assessing what might fit for VMI."

One option probably off the table is finding an opponent from the Patriot League, which announced last month that it will not have athletes return to campus until their student body returns, which means the start of fall events will be pushed further back.