VMI football players still hungry after championship season

"We're not picked to finish first," Morgan said. "So we're still motivated and we're still hungry to prove that this spring wasn't a fluke and this is a legitimate program that people have to respect."

VMI career passing leader Reece Udinski, who got the Keydets off to a 4-0 start before being sidelined by a torn ACL, is now a graduate transfer at Maryland.

But Morgan, who helped VMI go 2-2 after taking over for Udinski, is back. He earned SoCon freshman of the year honors last season and finished third in the voting for the Jerry Rice award, which goes to the FCS freshman of the year.

"I know I have a job, and I've got a bunch of players relying on me to do that job. It was the same way in the spring," Morgan said. "It's a big responsibility, but I know what I need to do.

"I think I earned a lot of teammates' respect, just from how we did as a team. I got an opportunity to lead.

"I definitely gained some confidence from playing in the spring."

Morgan will again be throwing to Herres, who earned SoCon offensive player of the year honors last season. The 6-foot-4 Herres finished fourth in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year.