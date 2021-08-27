VMI football players still hungry after championship season

LEXINGTON — VMI football players received their Southern Conference championship rings last weekend.
"Getting those rings really helped us self-reflect on, 'I want another one,’" junior linebacker Stone Snyder said this week. "It's pretty nice bling."
The players also received long-sleeve T-shirts that proclaim, "History made: SoCon champs."
"We're part of history," senior receiver Jakob Herres said. "We'll be able to have this ring forever and just talk about it to our kids and grandkids. … I've got it in my room right now, just sitting in the box. I kind of just look at it sometimes, just as a reminder. But I want some more.
"Definitely want another ring."
So last season's success, which included the Keydets' first winning season since 1981 and the program's first FCS playoff bid, has not resulted in the players being content to rest on their laurels.
"We're not satisfied with just being good, just being league champs. We want to win playoff games. We want to go to the national championship," said Herres, who earned FCS All-America honors last season. "We have the ability, talent and experience to do that."
"We want it all this year," said Snyder, who also earned All-America honors.
After not playing last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, VMI went 6-2 overall and 6-1 in SoCon play in the abbreviated spring season. The Keydets claimed the SoCon title for the first time since 1977.
But VMI lost its FCS playoff debut to powerhouse James Madison.
"The season ended on a sour note," sophomore quarterback Seth Morgan said. "I don't think anybody's complacent."
The Keydets, who open the season Sept. 4 with a home game against fellow FCS playoff participant Davidson, return 10 starters on offense and six on defense.
"We'll have a much better team," Herres said. "We lost some key components, but a lot of guys are stepping up and really practicing well for us, so I think we'll be able to do it again."
The Keydets were the biggest surprise in FCS football last spring, but they are faced with higher expectations this season. VMI is ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform FCS preseason media poll and No. 19 in the FCS preseason coaches poll.
"We really just want to dominate this year," Snyder said.
VMI was not predicted to win the Southern Conference in the league's preseason polls last month. VMI was picked second out of nine teams in the SoCon media poll and third in the SoCon coaches poll.
"We're not picked to finish first," Morgan said. "So we're still motivated and we're still hungry to prove that this spring wasn't a fluke and this is a legitimate program that people have to respect."
VMI career passing leader Reece Udinski, who got the Keydets off to a 4-0 start before being sidelined by a torn ACL, is now a graduate transfer at Maryland.
But Morgan, who helped VMI go 2-2 after taking over for Udinski, is back. He earned SoCon freshman of the year honors last season and finished third in the voting for the Jerry Rice award, which goes to the FCS freshman of the year.
"I know I have a job, and I've got a bunch of players relying on me to do that job. It was the same way in the spring," Morgan said. "It's a big responsibility, but I know what I need to do.
"I think I earned a lot of teammates' respect, just from how we did as a team. I got an opportunity to lead.
"I definitely gained some confidence from playing in the spring."
Morgan will again be throwing to Herres, who earned SoCon offensive player of the year honors last season. The 6-foot-4 Herres finished fourth in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year.
What if defenses focus more on Herres this year?
"If it's one person or if it's two, I'm going to go get the ball," he said. "But even if teams do game-plan around me, we have the weapons around everywhere to expose them other places. … We have a high-powered attack."
Running back Korey Bridy is back as well.
The biggest name on the defense is Snyder, who earned SoCon defensive player of the year honors last season. The linebacker finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
"I'm not worried about who's stepping in front of me. If I have two guys trying to block me, I'm going to try to run through both of them," Snyder said.
With VMI not having a graduate school, Udinski was one of five VMI regulars who left for other schools as graduate transfers in order to use their extra year of eligibility. The others were center Brad Davis (Eastern Kentucky), defensive end Jordan Ward (Ball State), safety A.J. Smith (Richmond) and linebacker Tyren Cloyd (Robert Morris). Safety Josh Sarratt,who started for VMI as a sophomore last spring, transferred to JMU.
The defense also must replace linebacker Connor Riddle, who was a senior last season.
But even though five defensive starters must be replaced, coach Scott Wachenheim isn't fretting about that unit.
"As long as Stone Snyder's out there, I sleep well at night," said Wachenheim, who won two FCS coach of the year awards in May.
Among those back on defense are linebacker/safety Ethan Caselberry, defensive end Warren Dabney and cornerbacks Alex Oliver and Alijareek Malry.
"I think our defense can play at a very, very high level," Wachenheim said.
Wachenheim said all but four of his players are vaccinated.