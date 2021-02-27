VMI football’s defense leads the way to open spring season in rare win over No. 10 Furman

“After year three we went 0-11, and I took a hard look at myself and what we were doing here at VMI, one of the things changed my mindset was I’m no longer playing to keep the game close, I’m playing to win no matter what,” Wachenheim said. “I felt at that time a field goal wasn’t going to help us.”

Furman regained the lead in the final minutes of the half with Sisson throwing an 8-yard touchdown to Ryan Miller.

The Paladins went up 13-7 after a missed extra point with 15 seconds to go before halftime. They benefited from a questionable officiating decision on the 14-play, 80-yard drive. Sisson converted a third and 13 at midfield while scrambling out of the pocket with a 17-yard completion to Zach Peterson right at the sideline.

Peterson came back towards the play to make a diving grab, but didn’t appear to get a foot down before most of his body landed out of bounds. VMI had to call a timeout to get the officials to review the play.

“On that play the ball was spotted immediately and Furman is on the line ready to snap, they aren’t going to review and I used my timeout,” Wachenheim said. “That was why I was agitated at that point in time because I shouldn’t of have had to use a time out. The umpire should have stood over the ball and they should have reviewed that play. There was no way it was a bang-bang review. It was too close.”

