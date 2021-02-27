VMI football’s defense leads the way to open spring season in rare win over No. 10 Furman

VMI’s defense put up a tremendous effort on Saturday, but in the end it was a bit of luck that helped them secure a 14-13 win in the season opener over No. 10 Furman.
Furman had the ball inside VMI’s 25-yard line with less than a minute to go thanks to a pair of long third down conversions.
Quarterback Hamp Sisson hit receiver Ryan DeLuca across the middle of the field both times to convert a third and 12 and third and 14 on their final drive to get them into field goal range.
“Playing and praying,” Wachenheim said. “We’ve had a lot of close games here at VMI during my six seasons. Lot of close breaks have gone against us, that was one that the ball hit his leg, buy you still have to recover it.”
The Paladins comeback hopes vanished when they snapped the ball early with DeLuca in motion on a third and three at VMI’s 24-yard line. The ball bounced off DeLuca and VMI linebacker Carter Johnson was in position to fall on it.
VMI had lost five straight to Furman going back to 2014 and 26 of the last 27 meetings between the programs.
“This is the first ranked opponent we’ve beaten here doing my time and first time I’ve ever beaten Furman,” Keydets senior quarterback Reece Udinski said. “As you can imagine, everybody was really happy. It was an awesome experience and I’m looking forward to six more games in the SoCon.”
The fumble recovery capped off an impressive opener for a VMI defense that was on the field for more than 36 minutes. The Keydets racked up nine sacks, hit Sisson more than a dozen times and held Furman to 126 rushing yards (2.3 yards per carry).
VMI linebacker Stone Snyder had a team-high 2.5 sacks with one of those coming on a key fourth down stop early in the third quarter. Snyder, fellow linebacker Ethan Caselberry and defensive end Connor Riddle each had multiple sacks.
The Keydets defense didn’t allow any point in the third quarter when Furman held onto the ball for 10-plus minutes and crossed midfield twice.
“I thought we had a good plan, and I thought we would pressure them and give them some things to make it harder for them to run the ball, but to play the way we did defensively, gosh they had 126 yards rushing, that’s big time against an opponent who is that good,” Wachenheim said. “I definitely didn’t expect that.”
VMI jumped back in front 14-13 with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
Udinski threw a 19-yard touchdown to Chance Knox on an incredible throw across his body off his back foot. True freshman running back Rashad Raymond set up the score with a 57-yard gain on a screen.
VMI’s offense went 86 yards in less than a minute after putting up only seven yards the rest of the quarter. Udiniski was 27 of 38 for 248 yards in the win with a touchdown and interception. He completed passes to eight different receivers.
“Reece Udiniski never surprises me with his ingenuity,” Wachenheim said. “He’s decisive, he’s accurate and he’s unbelievably tough...they were blitzing off the edge and I was like, ‘oh no, I’m not sure we are going to get this off,’ but Reece did.”
Furman looked poised to increase its lead coming out of halftime, but Snyder sacked Sisson on fourth and six at the 31-yard line to force a turnover on downs. Snyder went unblocked bursting through the line and laid Sisson out with a strong hit.
VMI’s defense had to come right back on the field after Udinski threw an interception on the first pass of the ensuing drive. Jakob Herres made a leaping grab down the sidelines, but Furman defensive back Darius Kearse ripped the ball away as he was coming down.
Furman went three and out with Snyder and Warren Dabney teaming up for the team’s seventh sack on second down to put the Paladins in a third and long situation.
One of the lone early miscues by VMI’s defense came when Sisson dumped it off on third and eight late in the first quarter to Wayne Anderson on a designed screen. Anderson somehow broke free amidst a sea of red jerseys and went 33-yards for the touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead.
VMI managed to tie the game with 4:17 remaining in the half on a fourth down conversion from Furman’s 11-yard line. Udinski threw to the corner of the end zone and Michael Jackson made a leaping grab right at the sideline for the touchdown.
“After year three we went 0-11, and I took a hard look at myself and what we were doing here at VMI, one of the things changed my mindset was I’m no longer playing to keep the game close, I’m playing to win no matter what,” Wachenheim said. “I felt at that time a field goal wasn’t going to help us.”
Furman regained the lead in the final minutes of the half with Sisson throwing an 8-yard touchdown to Ryan Miller.
The Paladins went up 13-7 after a missed extra point with 15 seconds to go before halftime. They benefited from a questionable officiating decision on the 14-play, 80-yard drive. Sisson converted a third and 13 at midfield while scrambling out of the pocket with a 17-yard completion to Zach Peterson right at the sideline.
Peterson came back towards the play to make a diving grab, but didn’t appear to get a foot down before most of his body landed out of bounds. VMI had to call a timeout to get the officials to review the play.
“On that play the ball was spotted immediately and Furman is on the line ready to snap, they aren’t going to review and I used my timeout,” Wachenheim said. “That was why I was agitated at that point in time because I shouldn’t of have had to use a time out. The umpire should have stood over the ball and they should have reviewed that play. There was no way it was a bang-bang review. It was too close.”