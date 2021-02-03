 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VMI football signs William Fleming's Tyriq Poindexter
0 comments

VMI football signs William Fleming's Tyriq Poindexter

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyriq

William Fleming’s Tyriq Poindexter has signed with VMI.

 The Roanoke Times/file June

William Fleming offensive lineman Tyriq Poindexter was among nine players who signed with the VMI football program Wednesday.

William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said Wednesday that Poindexter was offered a scholarship by VMI last month after attending a combine in Harrisonburg. Poindexter visited VMI on Saturday and verbally committed to the Southern Conference school Sunday.

"He's very excited," Lovelace said. "His dad is ex-military, so that was a big deal. And he's always known how deep this VMI graduate system is — you graduate from VMI and it's a pipeline to all sorts of successful careers. And it's closer to home, too."

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Poindexter also plays defensive end for the Colonels, but Lovelace said VMI wants to use Poindexter on the offensive line.

Lovelace said Poindexter also had a scholarship offer from another FCS school, Morgan State.

Lovelace said the VMI and Morgan State offers were among seven that Poindexter received after attending the combine. The others were from NCAA Division II members UVa-Wise, Concord, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan and NAIA member Bluefield.

Lovelace said Poinedexter ran the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds at the combine. Video from the combine was sent to a number of colleges.

"That 5.1 40-yard dash he ran got a lot of these college coaches salivating for an athletic guy that's 300 pounds," Lovelace said.

Poindexter made the All-Region 5D second team as a junior offensive lineman in 2019.

He made the Timesland Sizzlin' Sophomore team as an offensive lineman in 2018.

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim's signing-day haul Wednesday included two recruits from Timesland whose commitments were previously reported — Patrick Henry quarterback/cornerback Roy Gun and Rockbridge County offensive lineman David Allio.

Wednesday's class also includes quarterback Cody Rogers of Patriot High School in Nokesville. He completed 66% of his passes for 1,711 yards and 22 touchdowns with two interceptions as a junior. He has thrown for 3,011 yards and has rushed for 923 yards in his career.

All of Wednesday's signees were from Virginia high schools, including tight end Joey Campbell of New Kent High School; defensive back Shamus Jones, a 2019 Class 6 all-state second-team pick from Thomas Dale High School in Chester; defensive lineman Kandler Martin of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn; linebacker Darryl Overton, who had 111 tackles and seven sacks as a junior for Freedom High School in Woodbridge; and offensive lineman Jayson Tarpeh of Freedom High School.

Wednesday's signees go along with the nine recruits VMI signed in December.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert