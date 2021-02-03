VMI football signs William Fleming's Tyriq Poindexter

William Fleming offensive lineman Tyriq Poindexter was among nine players who signed with the VMI football program Wednesday.

William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said Wednesday that Poindexter was offered a scholarship by VMI last month after attending a combine in Harrisonburg. Poindexter visited VMI on Saturday and verbally committed to the Southern Conference school Sunday.

"He's very excited," Lovelace said. "His dad is ex-military, so that was a big deal. And he's always known how deep this VMI graduate system is — you graduate from VMI and it's a pipeline to all sorts of successful careers. And it's closer to home, too."

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Poindexter also plays defensive end for the Colonels, but Lovelace said VMI wants to use Poindexter on the offensive line.

Lovelace said Poindexter also had a scholarship offer from another FCS school, Morgan State.

Lovelace said the VMI and Morgan State offers were among seven that Poindexter received after attending the combine. The others were from NCAA Division II members UVa-Wise, Concord, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan and NAIA member Bluefield.