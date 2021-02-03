VMI football signs William Fleming's Tyriq Poindexter

William Fleming offensive lineman Tyriq Poindexter was among nine players who signed with the VMI football program Wednesday.
William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said Wednesday that Poindexter was offered a scholarship by VMI last month after attending a combine in Harrisonburg. Poindexter visited VMI on Saturday and verbally committed to the Southern Conference school Sunday.
"He's very excited," Lovelace said. "His dad is ex-military, so that was a big deal. And he's always known how deep this VMI graduate system is — you graduate from VMI and it's a pipeline to all sorts of successful careers. And it's closer to home, too."
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Poindexter also plays defensive end for the Colonels, but Lovelace said VMI wants to use Poindexter on the offensive line.
Lovelace said Poindexter also had a scholarship offer from another FCS school, Morgan State.
Lovelace said the VMI and Morgan State offers were among seven that Poindexter received after attending the combine. The others were from NCAA Division II members UVa-Wise, Concord, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan and NAIA member Bluefield.
Lovelace said Poinedexter ran the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds at the combine. Video from the combine was sent to a number of colleges.
"That 5.1 40-yard dash he ran got a lot of these college coaches salivating for an athletic guy that's 300 pounds," Lovelace said.
Poindexter made the All-Region 5D second team as a junior offensive lineman in 2019.
He made the Timesland Sizzlin' Sophomore team as an offensive lineman in 2018.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim's signing-day haul Wednesday included two recruits from Timesland whose commitments were previously reported — Patrick Henry quarterback/cornerback Roy Gun and Rockbridge County offensive lineman David Allio.
Wednesday's class also includes quarterback Cody Rogers of Patriot High School in Nokesville. He completed 66% of his passes for 1,711 yards and 22 touchdowns with two interceptions as a junior. He has thrown for 3,011 yards and has rushed for 923 yards in his career.
All of Wednesday's signees were from Virginia high schools, including tight end Joey Campbell of New Kent High School; defensive back Shamus Jones, a 2019 Class 6 all-state second-team pick from Thomas Dale High School in Chester; defensive lineman Kandler Martin of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn; linebacker Darryl Overton, who had 111 tackles and seven sacks as a junior for Freedom High School in Woodbridge; and offensive lineman Jayson Tarpeh of Freedom High School.
Wednesday's signees go along with the nine recruits VMI signed in December.