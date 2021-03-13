VMI football team 3-0 after squashing Mercer

VMI is also 3-0 in Southern Conference play this spring. This is the first time VMI has won its first three conference games since that 1981 season.

"We all knew it was coming. I think we were really the only ones in the country to believe it, though," said Udinski, who ran for two touchdowns Saturday. "We believed in ourselves.

"We knew that this was going to happen. We knew that all our hard work was going to pay off, and we're glad it finally is."

VMI, which tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon's preseason coaches poll, is the only squad with a 3-0 SoCon mark. Chattanooga is 2-0 in league play.

Although they were unable to play last fall, the Keydets have still been able to build upon their surprising 2019 season. They went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon in 2019, finishing with their most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and their most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.

"After last [season], … we know we can win these games," Udinski said. "2019 was a great steppingstone.

"I think 2019, that confidence really built up in us. And then having the fall season get taken away from us I think just created that hunger inside of us."