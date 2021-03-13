VMI football team 3-0 after squashing Mercer

LEXINGTON — For the first time since Ronald Reagan was in the White House, the VMI football team has a 3-0 record.
That's right, the VMI football team.
The Keydets squashed Mercer 41-14 on Saturday at Foster Stadium to remain spotless during their spring season.
"I'm at a loss for words," said senior quarterback Reece Udinski, who completed 26 of 36 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown. "We're 3-0 and everyone's really happy.
"We're just excited. We want to keep this thing going because it's a great feeling."
The Keydets have a 3-0 overall record for the first time since 1981.
"It's just huge. It's a tremendous accomplishment," coach Scott Wachenheim said. "To go out and play winning football is just unbelievably rewarding because of the dedication of my coaching staff and the work ethic of this football team."
The Keydets started 4-0 in that 1981 season, beating Western Carolina, Army, William and Mary and The Citadel en route to a 6-3-1 mark.
"I was a sophomore at the Air Force Academy. It was a long time ago," Wachenheim said.
"But I'm not surprised [to be 3-0]. I knew we had a good football team."
That 1981 campaign was the last time VMI finished a season with a winning record. That also was the final year VMI played major-college football before dropping down to the FCS level.
VMI is also 3-0 in Southern Conference play this spring. This is the first time VMI has won its first three conference games since that 1981 season.
"We all knew it was coming. I think we were really the only ones in the country to believe it, though," said Udinski, who ran for two touchdowns Saturday. "We believed in ourselves.
"We knew that this was going to happen. We knew that all our hard work was going to pay off, and we're glad it finally is."
VMI, which tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon's preseason coaches poll, is the only squad with a 3-0 SoCon mark. Chattanooga is 2-0 in league play.
Although they were unable to play last fall, the Keydets have still been able to build upon their surprising 2019 season. They went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon in 2019, finishing with their most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and their most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
"After last [season], … we know we can win these games," Udinski said. "2019 was a great steppingstone.
"I think 2019, that confidence really built up in us. And then having the fall season get taken away from us I think just created that hunger inside of us."
The Keydets could crack the FCS Top 25 media poll Monday for the first time in their history. VMI was first in the "also receiving votes" category of last Monday's poll.
Mercer — which, unlike VMI, played three nonleague games last fall — fell to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the SoCon.
The Keydets led 17-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters.
Udinski, in his final season at VMI before joining Maryland as a graduate transfer, was given the fourth quarter off.
Once again, VMI beat a team it has not defeated in awhile.
VMI had opened its delayed season by beating then-No. 10 Furman 14-13 for its first win over a ranked foe since 2002 and its first victory over the Paladins since 2014.
Last weekend, VMI won 30-7 at Western Carolina to snap a 17-game losing streak in that series. It was the first time VMI ever won at Western Carolina.
On Saturday, the Keydets beat Mercer for the first time since 2015.
VMI had 470 yards of total offense, including 212 on the ground.
"The running game helped us out in the throwing game," Udinski said. "They were dropping back on the pass, and our line took advantage of that and helped us run the ball."
Korey Bridy, a junior in his first season as VMI's starting running back, rushed for 113 yards and one TD on 27 carries.
"Me and him are good friends off the field, so to see him come in and succeed has been awesome," Udinski said. "He's just a really tough kid. I know that when I give him the ball he's going to fight for extra yardage. He's worked really hard this offseason."
Patrick Henry High School graduate Leroy Thomas had seven catches for 76 yards and one TD.
Jerry Rice kicked two field goals for the Keydets.
The Keydets held the Bears to 170 yards of total offense.
"We're just playing with a lot of confidence and physicality," said linebacker Stone Snyder, who had 13 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. "We're just real aggressive — blitzing a lot of times, making the quarterback react real quick and putting the pressure on the offense."
VMI has not allowed more than 14 points in any game so far this spring.
"We're bigger, stronger, faster than we've ever been," Wachenheim said. "Plus, I just really like the attitude of these kids. They come here ready to work. They run to the football."
Keydets safety Josh Sarratt forced a fumble and picked off a pass.
VMI defensive end Jaylon Haney was ejected for fighting in the fourth quarter.