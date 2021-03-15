VMI football team cracks FCS Top 25 for first time

Not too long ago, VMI had one of the worst teams in FCS football.

The Keydets now rank among the best.

VMI, which is off to a 3-0 start, cracked an FCS poll for the first time in its history Monday. The Keydets are ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll of media members and conference sports information directors.

"The team and myself are extremely honored," coach Scott Wachenheim said Monday in a phone interview. "There's a lot of football left to be played and where you're ranked at the end of the season is the most important, but I'm extremely proud of the efforts of our players and coaching staff to get us that recognition."

VMI has been playing FCS football since the 1982 season, when the Keydets and the rest of the Southern Conference joined what was then called Division I-AA football after dropping down from major-college football.

The national ranking is the latest milestone for the surprising Keydets, who were 0-11 in 2017 and 1-10 in 2018.

"We're a totally different team," said Wachenheim, who is in his sixth season at VMI. "The culture of the team is different. Players are taking leadership roles. It's a lot of fun to coach this team."