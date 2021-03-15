VMI football team cracks FCS Top 25 for first time

Not too long ago, VMI had one of the worst teams in FCS football.
The Keydets now rank among the best.
VMI, which is off to a 3-0 start, cracked an FCS poll for the first time in its history Monday. The Keydets are ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll of media members and conference sports information directors.
"The team and myself are extremely honored," coach Scott Wachenheim said Monday in a phone interview. "There's a lot of football left to be played and where you're ranked at the end of the season is the most important, but I'm extremely proud of the efforts of our players and coaching staff to get us that recognition."
VMI has been playing FCS football since the 1982 season, when the Keydets and the rest of the Southern Conference joined what was then called Division I-AA football after dropping down from major-college football.
The national ranking is the latest milestone for the surprising Keydets, who were 0-11 in 2017 and 1-10 in 2018.
"We're a totally different team," said Wachenheim, who is in his sixth season at VMI. "The culture of the team is different. Players are taking leadership roles. It's a lot of fun to coach this team."
VMI's stunning revival began in the 2019 season. They went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon that year, finishing with their most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and their most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
Although they were unable to play last fall, the Keydets have been able to build upon the 2019 season.
"Last season's success changed us from hoping we could win to knowing we could win," Wachenheim said.
VMI is nationally ranked for the first time since 1957, when the Keydets finished No. 20 in the final Associated Press poll.
The Keydets beat Mercer 41-14 last weekend to improve to 3-0 overall for the first time since the 1981 season, which was their last year of major-college football. That was also the last time VMI finished a season with a winning record.
VMI is also 3-0 in league play for the first time since that 1981 season.
"The key to [being able to] hit the ground running was grit," Wachenheim said. "We've had to shovel the field to get the snow off of it so we could practice. We practiced in 20-degree weather. We practiced in rainstorms. We practiced with only two defensive linemen available for one week due to COVID."
VMI, which tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon’s preseason coaches poll, opened its season on Feb. 27 by beating then-No. 10 Furman 14-13 for its first win over a ranked foe since 2002 and its first victory over the Paladins since 2014.
The following weekend, VMI won 30-7 at Western Carolina to snap a 17-game losing streak in that series.
Last weekend, the Keydets beat Mercer for the first time since 2015.
VMI is fortunate that senior quarterback Reece Udinski wanted to play one final season for the Keydets before joining Maryland as a graduate transfer.
"It expressed a commitment to his teammates like, 'Wow, this guy's going to do this. This spring season does mean something,’" Wachenheim said.
Udinski, the preseason SoCon offensive player of the year, has thrown for 730 yards this spring.
Fifth-year senior linebacker Connor Riddle also wanted to play one final season for VMI.
But he needed only one more semester to graduate, so he opted not to attend VMI last fall and waited until this semester to finish school so he could play this spring. He had 13 tackles and two sacks in the win over Furman, earning national player of the week honors.
VMI is one of three SoCon teams in this week's FCS Top 25 poll. The others are No. 11 Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0) and No. 13 Furman (3-1, 3-1).
The Keydets were supposed to open their season against Chattanooga, but that Feb. 20 game was scrapped because of the Mocs' COVID-19 issues. That game won't be rescheduled.
So VMI has just four regular-season games remaining, including Saturday's visit to Samford (2-2, 2-2).
The SoCon champ will earn an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
"We want to be Southern Conference champions. We said that at the beginning of the year," Wachenheim said. "I don't think some people took us seriously about that, but now I think people do."
James Madison (3-0) topped Monday's poll for the third straight week, with No. 23 Richmond (2-0) cracking the poll for the first time since 2017. But JMU's Saturday game with Richmond was postponed Monday because of ongoing COVID-19 issues in the JMU program.