VMI football team eager for season opener

"I'm definitely really excited for the spring season. I wouldn't want to miss it," he said. "But it will be a lot more enjoyable if we go out there and win."

VMI tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon coaches' preseason poll last month.

Like other FCS leagues, the Southern Conference postponed its fall 2020 football season to this semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA moved the FCS playoffs to this semester as well.

VMI chose not to play any nonleague games last fall and did not schedule any nonleague games for the spring season, either.

The Keydets were supposed to play eight SoCon games, but last weekend's opener at SoCon member Chattanooga was postponed on Feb. 10 because of COVID-19 issues in the Chattanooga program. Wachenheim does not expect that game to be rescheduled.

So Saturday's game against preseason SoCon favorite Furman has become VMI's opener. Furman already has a game under its belt, having squashed Western Carolina 35-7 last weekend.

"That gives them a huge advantage over us," Wachenheim said.

VMI, which had a version of spring practice last fall, began preseason practice last month.