VMI football team eager for season opener

Fifteen months after it last played a game, the VMI football team will be back in action Saturday.
"Everyone's just excited to go out there and finally play a game," quarterback Reece Udinski said this week in a phone interview. "We've been waiting for awhile now and we're all happy that it's finally here."
The Keydets will open their long-delayed season when they host 10th-ranked Furman at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
It will be VMI's first game since the Keydets beat Chattanooga on Nov. 23, 2019.
"Although it's been awhile, we've been practicing for months now and I think all this practice will pay off," Udinski said.
The surprising Keydets went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon in 2019. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
"The 2019 success changes the team from hoping you can win to knowing you can win," coach Scott Wachenheim said this week.
This will be Udinski's final season as a Keydet. He plans to transfer to Maryland and play for the Terrapins as a graduate transfer in the fall, using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA Division I Board of Directors is giving 2020 Division I fall-sports athletes.
"I'm definitely really excited for the spring season. I wouldn't want to miss it," he said. "But it will be a lot more enjoyable if we go out there and win."
VMI tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon coaches' preseason poll last month.
Like other FCS leagues, the Southern Conference postponed its fall 2020 football season to this semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA moved the FCS playoffs to this semester as well.
VMI chose not to play any nonleague games last fall and did not schedule any nonleague games for the spring season, either.
The Keydets were supposed to play eight SoCon games, but last weekend's opener at SoCon member Chattanooga was postponed on Feb. 10 because of COVID-19 issues in the Chattanooga program. Wachenheim does not expect that game to be rescheduled.
So Saturday's game against preseason SoCon favorite Furman has become VMI's opener. Furman already has a game under its belt, having squashed Western Carolina 35-7 last weekend.
"That gives them a huge advantage over us," Wachenheim said.
VMI, which had a version of spring practice last fall, began preseason practice last month.
"Dealing with the COVID cases and having a guy be out 10 days who tests positive and a guy who's contact-traced out be out 14 days has made me feel a little less prepared going into the opening game," Wachenheim said.
"There's been a lot of curveballs and knuckleballs thrown at us, especially preparing right now. We've had really, really cold weather. … We've had snow. … We've dealt with … people missing practice for a variety of reasons."
But Wachenheim said all the players tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Three players decided to "COVID opt-out" of the season, said Wachenheim.
Udinski, the preseason SoCon offensive player of the year, is one of seven returning starters on VMI's "Air Raid" offense.
Udinski made the All-SoCon second team as a junior in the 2019 season, when he broke his own VMI single-season record with a league-high 3,276 passing yards. He also broke the VMI single-season marks for total offense (league-high 3,155 yards) and completion percentage (63.9%).
Receiver Jakob Herres, who made the All-SoCon first team in 2019, is back. He briefly entered the transfer portal in May 2020 before deciding to rejoin the Keydets.
"I trust him a lot, so having him back on the team makes the whole offense jell better," Udinski said.
Herres led the SoCon in catches (72), receiving yards (1,091) and touchdown catches (eight) in 2019.
Receiver Leroy Thomas, a Patrick Henry graduate who had 54 catches last year, is also back. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the 10th game of the 2019 season but has returned to practice.
The ground game will miss the talents of Salem High School and VMI graduate Alex Ramsey. He earned second-team All-America honors in 2019, when he ranked seventh in the FCS in rushing yards with a league-high 1,326. He tied for third in the FCS in touchdown runs with a school-record 22.
Korey Bridey will take over at running back. He led the SoCon with an average of 27.7 kickoff-return yards in 2019.
"If teams want to overplay the pass, we're comfortable with running the football," Wachenheim said. "Korey's got great vision. He's strong and he's fast."
Four starting offensive linemen are back, including preseason All-SoCon pick Nick Hartnett.
Saturday will mark Billy Cosh's debut as VMI's offensive coordinator. He was promoted from receivers coach in February 2020 after Brian Sheppard left to join the staff at Big Ten member Minnesota.
Six starters return on defense, including 2019 All-SoCon first-team safety A.J. Smith; defensive lineman Jordan Ward, who joined Smith on the preseason All-SoCon defense; and Tyren Cloyd, who has moved from linebacker to the secondary.
"We'll be much improved on defense, but we'll get a huge test. Furman's really good on offense," Wachenheim said.
Tickets will not be sold to the general public for this season's home games, although the players' family members will be able to attend.