VMI gives Wachenheim contract extension

After steering the VMI football team to its first FCS playoff berth, coach Scott Wachenheim has been rewarded with a three-year contract extension.

VMI announced the extension Wednesday.

Wachenheim's contract was due to expire after the 2022 season. The extension keeps him under contract through the 2025 campaign.

Wachenheim said his contract talks involved certain things he wanted for the program. He would not specify what he wanted.

"I had some very minor things that I felt were necessary for me to feel that we could sustain excellence at VMI," Wachenheim said Wednesday in a phone interview. "What I felt was necessary for my staff and for my players to move forward was given to us.

"What I wanted in a contract extension was what everybody would agree is best for VMI football moving forward. I'm just thankful that we got it done before the season."

This is Wachenheim's second extension in 19 months.

In December 2019, he received a three-year extension through the 2022 season. His original five-year contract had been set to expire at the end of December 2019.