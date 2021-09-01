VMI gives Wachenheim contract extension

After steering the VMI football team to its first FCS playoff berth, coach Scott Wachenheim has been rewarded with a three-year contract extension.
VMI announced the extension Wednesday.
Wachenheim's contract was due to expire after the 2022 season. The extension keeps him under contract through the 2025 campaign.
Wachenheim said his contract talks involved certain things he wanted for the program. He would not specify what he wanted.
"I had some very minor things that I felt were necessary for me to feel that we could sustain excellence at VMI," Wachenheim said Wednesday in a phone interview. "What I felt was necessary for my staff and for my players to move forward was given to us.
"What I wanted in a contract extension was what everybody would agree is best for VMI football moving forward. I'm just thankful that we got it done before the season."
This is Wachenheim's second extension in 19 months.
In December 2019, he received a three-year extension through the 2022 season. His original five-year contract had been set to expire at the end of December 2019.
Wachenheim's first extension came after he was voted the 2019 Southern Conference coach of the year. He steered VMI to a surprising record of 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon that season.
Wachenheim topped himself last spring, when VMI went 6-2 for its first winning season since 1981. VMI went 6-1 in conference play to win the SoCon title for the first time since 1977. The nationally ranked Keydets lost at James Madison in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Wachenheim reaped two FCS national coach of the year awards in May.
Wachenheim said the contract negotiations began at the end of the spring season. Dave Diles was still the VMI athletic director at that time. Diles announced last month he was leaving to become the athletic director at Lake Superior State.
Wachenheim said the contract talks then continued with VMI Superintendent Cedric Wins, deputy superintendent Dallas Clark, acting athletic director Lenny Brown and the Keydet Club.
"I'm very appreciative of Maj. Gen. Wins and his belief in me," said Wachenheim, whose team opens the season Saturday against visiting Davidson.
As a state employee, Wachenheim had already been awarded a 5% raise from the General Assembly in June. Wachenheim's annual base salary, which had been increased to $200,000 in his December 2019 deal, was boosted to $210,000 in June. The new deal does not include an additional raise.
The new deal does grant him a $2,500 bonus if he is named SoCon coach of the year, an award he has won the past two seasons.