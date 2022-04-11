VMI hires JMU assistant Andrew Wilson as head basketball coach

VMI has turned to another university in the commonwealth for its new basketball coach.

VMI announced Monday on Twitter that James Madison assistant Andrew Wilson has been hired as the Keydets' new head coach.

This will be Wilson's first head-coaching job.

"He's a great fit at VMI," Keydets interim athletic director Jim Miller said Monday in a phone interview. "He's excited about embracing the challenges that VMI presents."

Wilson met with the VMI players Monday. The Southern Conference school plans to hold a video conference with reporters on Tuesday.

Wilson has experience coaching in the Southern Conference at former SoCon members Georgia Southern and The College of Charleston.

But he has no experience coaching or playing at a military school.

"He's knowledgeable and excited about the challenges at VMI," Miller said. "I'm sure when his staff is fully fleshed out there will be some good experience in military situations."

Wilson succeeds Dan Earl, who steered VMI the past seven seasons. Earl stepped down from VMI two weeks ago to take the reins at reigning SoCon champ Chattanooga. The Mocs needed to replace Lamont Paris, who left to fill the South Carolina coaching vacancy.

This is not the first time VMI has hired a head basketball coach off the JMU staff. Bart Bellairs left Lefty Driesell's staff at JMU to become VMI's coach in 1994.

Wilson has spent the past two seasons as a JMU assistant under Salem High School graduate Mark Byington. Wilson was in charge of the defense both of those years. He helped the Dukes win the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title in the 2020-21 season. The team had a winning season both years that Wilson was at JMU.

Wilson spent seven seasons on the staff at Georgia Southern when Byington was the head coach at that school. Wilson made the move to Harrisonburg when Byington left Georgia Southern for JMU in 2020. Georgia Southern was a SoCon member for Wilson's first season on Byington's staff before that school switched to the Sun Belt Conference.

Wilson spent the 2012-13 season as an assistant at Binghamton.

Before working at Binghamton, Wilson spent six seasons as an assistant to Bobby Cremins at The College of Charleston. The Cougars now belong to the CAA, but they belonged to the SoCon for all six of Wilson's years at that school. Byington also was on Cremins' staff during those years, with Byington serving as interim head coach for part of the 2011-12 season.

Wilson, who went to high school in the Atlanta area, was a three-year starter for Leonard Hamilton at Florida State. Wilson had two medical redshirts at FSU because of injuries, so he wound up playing in some or all of six seasons at the school. He became the first ACC player to ever play in six seasons. He concluded his FSU career in the 2005-06 season, and broke the school career record for games played.

VMI went 16-16 overall and 9-9 in the SoCon this year. The 16 overall wins were the most for VMI since the 2013-14 season. The nine league wins were the most for VMI since the team won 11 Big South games in 2013-14.

But the team's top four scorers entered the transfer portal after Earl's exit.

Wilson and his wife have three children.

