VMI hires Thacker as swimming coach

VMI announced Monday it has hired Roanoke College men's and women's swimming coach Scott Thacker as its new men's and women's swimming and diving coach.

Thacker steered the Maroons for the past five seasons. He was named the ODAC men's swimming coach of the year in 2019 and in 2021. In 2021, Roanoke won the ODAC men's team crown and took second on the women's side.

Roanoke College hired Thacker in 2016 to start up its swimming program, which debuted in the 2017-18 school year.

Thacker swam for Jefferson Forest High School and Florida State. He was the associate director of competitive swimming for the Lynchburg YMCA Piranhas and was the director of competitive swimming for the Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club in Waynesboro prior to getting the Maroons job.

Thacker succeeds Tom Timmes, who served as VMI's interim swimming and diving coach in the 2021-22 season. Andrew Bretscher had stepped down as VMI's coach last summer.

BASEBALL

Tech cracks Top 25

Virginia Tech (20-8, 7-6 ACC) cracked the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday, checking in at No. 21. Tech has won 10 of its last 12 games.

Virginia (26-6, 9-6) dropped five spots to No. 8.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ghosh breaks VMI record

Blacksburg High School graduate Solomon Ghosh broke a 40-year-old VMI record in the discus with a second-place throw of 170 feet, 6 inches on Saturday at the Mason Spring Invitational in Fairfax.

Spotswood breaks Tech record

Alabama graduate transfer Jake Spotswood broke the Virginia Tech record in the decathlon by totaling 7,210 points in the Tennessee Relays last week in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the No. 3 college finisher in that event, which marked his decathlon debut for Tech.

Moran breaks Radford record

UVa graduate transfer and Salem High School graduate Hannah Moran broke the Radford record in the 1,500 meters with a 15th-place time of 4 minutes, 25.76 seconds Friday at the Duke Invitational.

Also at that meet, Maria Deaviz broke the UVa record in the shot put with a winning heave of 56 feet, 10 inches.