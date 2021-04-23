VMI hopes Air Raid offense will give the team a shot to beat JMU

This has been a surprising season for the VMI football team.
But will the Keydets be able to surprise the FCS football world one more time on Saturday?
The Keydets will make their FCS playoff debut at 2 p.m. Saturday at James Madison, which is the No. 3 overall seed in the 16-team field.
The Dukes (5-0) were ranked No. 1 in the final FCS polls this week, with VMI (6-1) ranked No. 11.
"To be able to knock off a team like JMU, that would I think instill so much confidence in our guys and really put us on a national level," VMI redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan said. "There's definitely some extra motivation to knock off a perennial powerhouse like that."
JMU has advanced to the FCS title game in three of the last four seasons, including last season. The Dukes, who are making their 17th playoff appearance, won the FCS crown in 2004 and 2016.
"We are very impressed with the way they play the game of football, with the way they recruit, the way they coach," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "To go out and beat a champion like JMU would be tremendous because it would say we have the championship mettle to go all the way."
VMI is enjoying its first winning season since 1981. The Keydets won the Southern Conference title for the first time since 1977 to clinch an FCS playoff bid for the first time.
"JMU's a good team, there's no doubt about that, but we're good, too," VMI defensive lineman Jordan Ward said. "That's the reason why we're in the playoffs as well."
The Keydets hope their pass-happy, spread-style, up-tempo Air Raid offense will give them a shot to upset a team as good as the Dukes.
"That's why we run the Air Raid style of offense," Wachenheim said. "We try to make them play the whole 53 1/3 yards of the width of the field and then 30 yards vertically down the field. We try to figure out a way to get our best players matched up on their worst players and then get that best player the ball. And if they double-cover that guy, throw to the guy that's … open.
"And then if they take everybody out to stop the pass, we'll go ahead and run the football."
VMI ranks ninth in the FCS in passing offense (312.7 ypg).
"This [offense] is a little different in terms of the way they spread you out and the amount of throws and the fast tempo they play with," JMU second-year coach Curt Cignetti said.
"Nobody's really slowed them down very well, so this will be a tremendous challenge. … Their tempo is always fast. … I'm not sure we've seen anything quite like that this year. It's hard to simulate in practice."
But the Dukes rank No. 1 in the FCS in total defense (175.6 ypg), second in scoring defense (9.8 ppg) and third in pass-efficiency defense.
"They run to the ball better than any defense I've seen this year," Wachenheim said. "They tackle extremely, extremely well.
"They can pressure the quarterback by rushing four men. They don't have to blitz to pressure the quarterback, and that's a challenge for any throwing offense."
Morgan is impressed with the JMU defensive line, which includes Colonial Athletic Association co-defensive player of the year Mike Greene.
"They're big, but they can move, too," Morgan said. "They're not like — we played some, we call them big stiffs, earlier in the season. They're deceptively fast.
"They're a tremendous defense. But we're a pretty good offense, so we'll see."
The Dukes' defensive backs could also be a problem for VMI.
"They're just so fast," Wachenheim said. "When the ball's in the air, they cover ground faster than any team we've played."
"They fly to the ball," Morgan said. "I'm going to have to be pretty accurate on Saturday just to complete these throws."
This will be the teams' first meeting since 2009.
The Dukes led 10-0 after the first quarter of last weekend's 23-6 win over Richmond. They led 21-0 after the first quarter in their penultimate regular-season game, a 38-10 win over William and Mary.
"What this team is starting to do now is they're coming out of the locker room kind of with the goal of starting fast," Cignetti said. "We're coming out with a lot of juice."
The Dukes rank fifth in the FCS in rushing offense (236.0 ypg) and and 13th in scoring offense (33.8 ppg).
"They've got a stable of running backs that are extremely fast," Wachenheim said.
All-CAA running back Percy Agyei-Obese has rushed for 381 yards.
"We're [in] a very run-heavy conference. … We'll definitely be prepared to stop the run," Ward said.
JMU quarterback Cole Johnson, once a recruiting target of VMI, has thrown for 907 yards this spring.
"He sees the field really well," Cignetti said. "He's deceptive with his mobility."
Former VMI standout Kris Thornton, who transferred to JMU in the summer of 2019, has caught a team-high 17 passes for the Dukes.