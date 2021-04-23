VMI hopes Air Raid offense will give the team a shot to beat JMU

"JMU's a good team, there's no doubt about that, but we're good, too," VMI defensive lineman Jordan Ward said. "That's the reason why we're in the playoffs as well."

The Keydets hope their pass-happy, spread-style, up-tempo Air Raid offense will give them a shot to upset a team as good as the Dukes.

"That's why we run the Air Raid style of offense," Wachenheim said. "We try to make them play the whole 53 1/3 yards of the width of the field and then 30 yards vertically down the field. We try to figure out a way to get our best players matched up on their worst players and then get that best player the ball. And if they double-cover that guy, throw to the guy that's … open.

"And then if they take everybody out to stop the pass, we'll go ahead and run the football."

VMI ranks ninth in the FCS in passing offense (312.7 ypg).

"This [offense] is a little different in terms of the way they spread you out and the amount of throws and the fast tempo they play with," JMU second-year coach Curt Cignetti said.

"Nobody's really slowed them down very well, so this will be a tremendous challenge. … Their tempo is always fast. … I'm not sure we've seen anything quite like that this year. It's hard to simulate in practice."