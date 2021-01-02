VMI knocks off Chattanooga

VMI, which beat a fellow Division I team for just the third time this season, shot a season-high 58.8% (10 of 17) from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-10, 266-pound Stephens was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The four 3-pointers were a season high for him.

"Our offense is just built to where the center gets some looks like that," Stephens said. "I've had a pretty tough year shooting, so I knew I was bound for one of these games. I'm just glad to see them go in."

The game was tied at 39 with 18:41 to go, but VMI went on a 17-7 run to build a 56-46 cushion with 12:56 left. VMI led the rest of the way.

Stephens scored 12 points in the run, including two 3-pointers and a dunk.

"That was my second dunk of my career," said Stephens, a junior.

Stephens added muscle in the offseason.

"He's still not going to win too many races in Division I basketball, but he's done an unbelievable job changing his body," Earl said. "He's able to not only pick-and-pop from the perimeter now, but … he can even score on some bigs. We can throw the ball down there and hopefully get a basket or a foul."

Stephens snared nine rebounds, helping VMI outrebound the Mocs 37-30.