VMI knocks off Chattanooga

LEXINGTON — Chattanooga brought a 9-1 record to Cameron Hall.
The Mocs did not leave the building with win No. 10.
The VMI basketball team knocked off the Mocs 84-79 in Southern Conference action Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the series.
"It says we can do a lot in the SoCon," said VMI guard Greg Parham, who scored a season-high 25 points. "We've been working very hard this offseason, … so we think we can beat anybody in our conference."
"I hope it's a good sign," VMI coach Dan Earl said of the win.
The Keydets (6-5, 1-1 SoCon) went just 3-15 in league play last year, including eight losses by six points or fewer.
"We were in a lot of close games last year. Another year of experience only helps," said VMI center Jake Stephens, who had 25 points.
The Mocs (9-2, 0-2) had won all of their nonleague games, including victories over UNC Asheville and UAB. They were coming off a Wednesday loss to SoCon heavyweight Furman in their league opener.
"[The Keydets] do some good stuff offensively," Mocs coach Lamont Paris said. "He's a really good coach.
"I am very disappointed in the juice that we had for the game. There was just not juice on the defensive end."
VMI, which beat a fellow Division I team for just the third time this season, shot a season-high 58.8% (10 of 17) from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-10, 266-pound Stephens was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The four 3-pointers were a season high for him.
"Our offense is just built to where the center gets some looks like that," Stephens said. "I've had a pretty tough year shooting, so I knew I was bound for one of these games. I'm just glad to see them go in."
The game was tied at 39 with 18:41 to go, but VMI went on a 17-7 run to build a 56-46 cushion with 12:56 left. VMI led the rest of the way.
Stephens scored 12 points in the run, including two 3-pointers and a dunk.
"That was my second dunk of my career," said Stephens, a junior.
Stephens added muscle in the offseason.
"He's still not going to win too many races in Division I basketball, but he's done an unbelievable job changing his body," Earl said. "He's able to not only pick-and-pop from the perimeter now, but … he can even score on some bigs. We can throw the ball down there and hopefully get a basket or a foul."
Stephens snared nine rebounds, helping VMI outrebound the Mocs 37-30.
The Keydets snapped a three-game losing streak. They had shot worse than 44% from the field in every game of that skid but shot 50.9% from the field Saturday.
"We're known for shooting 3s, and when we're not hitting, we've got to be more aggressive," Parham said. "Today, coming out and just attacking and just being more aggressive, I think that was a big thing — just getting to the hole, trying to get to the free-throw line a lot more."
VMI was 18 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points and five assists for VMI, while David Jean-Baptiste had 29 points and four 3-pointers for the visitors.
The undermanned Mocs used only seven players Saturday, although they did have their top six players.
Down 76-63 with 3:11 left, the Mocs went on an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 78-74 with 38.8 seconds left.
Parham made one of two free throws with 29.7 seconds and sank two free throws with 20.6 seconds left to extend the lead to 81-74.
After Jean-Baptiste made a layup and free throw, Curfman sank two free throws for an 83-77 cushion with 11.4 seconds to go.