VMI loses to Mercer in SoCon semifinals
VMI logo (copy)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Neftali Alvarez scored 23 points, making a trio of 3-pointers, and seventh-seeded Mercer defeated sixth-seeded VMI 73-59 in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference tournament Sunday night.

After upsetting second-seeded Wofford in the quarterfinals, Mercer (18-10) will meet top-seeded UNC Greensboro in Monday's championship game. The Bears have reached the semifinals once before in 2015, but never the title game.

Alvarez scored from inside as well as from the arc, showcasing a variety of spin moves and drives to finish 9-for-19. Felipe Haase added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Leon Ayers III scored 14 points.

VMI (13-12), was in the SoCon semifinals for the first time since 2003, was coming off an overtime upset of third-seeded Furman in the quarterfinals. 

VMI, which lost to Mercer fro the second time this year, finished with a winning record for the first time in seven years.

VMI shot just 40.7% from the field and 16% (4 of 25) from 3-point range. Mercer made 11 3-pointers.

VMI was outrebounded 46-35.

Myles Lewis led the Keydets with 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting and also pulled down 14 rebounds. Greg Parham added 12 points with five assists.

Mercer led 33-26 at halftime and led the entire second half.

VMI cut the lead to 35-30 with 18:26 to go, but Mercer went on a 13-4 run to build a 48-34 cushion with 14:21 left.

