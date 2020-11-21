 Skip to main content
VMI men 2nd at SoCon cross country championships
MACON, Ga. -- The VMI men's cross country team finished second Saturday at the Southern Conference championships.

It was the team's best finish at the meet in five years.

Furman's Daniel Bernal won the men's race, finishing the 8K course in 24:20.21, VMI's Jahanzib Shahbaz was second in 24:23.74. VMI's Gavin Jenkins was ninth.

Furman swept the men's and women's titles for the eighth straight year. The Furman men had 20 points, with VMI totaling 63 points.

VMI was eighth out of 10 teams on the women's side.

