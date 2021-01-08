VMI men, UVa women's games postponed

The Southern Conference announced Friday that the VMI basketball team’s game Saturday at Furman has been postponed because of “positive COVID testing” and quarantining.

Also Friday, the ACC announced that the Virginia women’s basketball team’s Tuesday game with Wake Forest has been postponed because of UVa’s COVID-19 issues. This is the fourth straight UVa women’s game that has been postponed. The team last played Dec. 13.

In other ACC news Friday, the Clemson men’s basketball team announced it is pausing activities and postponing two games because of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining within its program. Clemson will not play North Carolina on Saturday nor Syracuse on Tuesday.

Clemson becomes the third ACC men’s team currently unable to play because of COVID-19 issues in its program, along with Florida State and Georgia Tech.

