VMI notes: Keydets reviving football series with Richmond

VMI has not always been willing to play Richmond in the 2000s, figuring its Southern Conference schedule was challenging enough without adding Richmond as a nonleague foe.

But VMI is coming off its first winning season since 1981, so perhaps the school does not have to be as cautious in scheduling as it sometimes was.

"Every team we play is a tough game," Wachenheim said. "We've got to bus eight hours up to play Cornell [next month]. I would much rather play a team that's two hours away.

"I'd rather stay in state and compete where we recruit the majority of our team."

Wachenheim is also interested in reviving the series with William and Mary. VMI last played the Tribe in 2011. The Tribe has won the last 25 meetings in that 88-game series.

"I don't really want to play William and Mary and Richmond in the same year, … but I think if you play one of the schools every year, I think that's a positive," Wachenheim said. "When your alumni want to see you play a game and it helps recruiting, I think you go play it."

Basketball schedule revealed

VMI announced its basketball schedule Tuesday.