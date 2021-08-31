VMI notes: Keydets reviving football series with Richmond

The VMI-Richmond football series is going to be resurrected.
The two schools announced Tuesday they have agreed to a three-game series. VMI will visit Richmond in 2025, host the Spiders in 2028 and visit the Spiders again in 2029.
The teams met for the 90th and most recent time in 2015.
According to Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim, VMI acting athletic director Lenny Brown told him last Tuesday that Richmond had contacted him about scheduling a series. Brown asked Wachenheim if he were interested.
"I said, "I sure am,’" Wachenheim said Tuesday in a phone interview. "It's a great game for both fan bases.
"Our alumni and our recruits want to see us play them. … It's a great rivalry to get restarted."
Dave Diles, who had been VMI's athletic director since the fall of 2013, announced last month he was leaving to become the athletic director at Lake Superior State. Diles had been in charge of VMI's football schedules.
"I had very little, if any, input in the schedule [under Diles]," Wachenheim said.
VMI has played Richmond more than any other school, but the Spiders have won the last 12 meetings in the series. VMI's last win against Richmond came in 1996.
VMI has not always been willing to play Richmond in the 2000s, figuring its Southern Conference schedule was challenging enough without adding Richmond as a nonleague foe.
But VMI is coming off its first winning season since 1981, so perhaps the school does not have to be as cautious in scheduling as it sometimes was.
"Every team we play is a tough game," Wachenheim said. "We've got to bus eight hours up to play Cornell [next month]. I would much rather play a team that's two hours away.
"I'd rather stay in state and compete where we recruit the majority of our team."
Wachenheim is also interested in reviving the series with William and Mary. VMI last played the Tribe in 2011. The Tribe has won the last 25 meetings in that 88-game series.
"I don't really want to play William and Mary and Richmond in the same year, … but I think if you play one of the schools every year, I think that's a positive," Wachenheim said. "When your alumni want to see you play a game and it helps recruiting, I think you go play it."
Basketball schedule revealed
VMI announced its basketball schedule Tuesday.
The nonconference portion of the schedule includes a Dec. 14 game at Wake Forest. It will be the teams' first meeting since the 2013-14 season. The teams were supposed to play last December, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Wake program.
The Keydets will also visit Presbyterian (Nov. 12), Marist (Nov. 20), Portland (Dec. 3), Seattle (Dec. 5) and Hampton (Dec. 22)
VMI will play three games in the University of New Orleans Classic — a rematch with Presbyterian (Nov. 24), a Nov. 25 game against Central Arkansas and a Nov. 26 game against the host school.
VMI will open the season Nov. 9 at home against NAIA member Carlow. The other nonleague home games are against Division III members Keystone (Nov. 16) and Clarks Summit (Nov. 30) and Big South member Gardner-Webb (Dec. 11).