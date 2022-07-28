VMI picked low in SoCon football polls, but Scott Wachenheim optimistic

The VMI football team is coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 1960s, but Southern Conference coaches don't have great expectations for the Keydets.

VMI was picked only seventh out of nine teams in the SoCon coaches' preseason poll Thursday.

Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim has high hopes for his team, though.

"We have every opportunity to win the conference championship," Wachenheim said Thursday in a phone interview from SoCon media day in Asheville, North Carolina. "We're a very competitive football team. I like our chances."

VMI was picked sixth in the SoCon's preseason media poll Thursday.

Chattanooga topped both polls.

The Lindy's Sports college football preview magazine has a higher opinion of VMI, picking the Keydets to finish fourth in the conference.

VMI went 6-2 overall in the 2021 spring season, when it won the league title with a 6-1 SoCon mark and made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs.

The Keydets finished 6-5 overall last fall, when they tied for fourth place with a 4-4 league mark. The Keydets recorded back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since they had six straight winning seasons from 1957-62.

VMI was on track for another playoff bid last fall before losing its final three games of the season.

"We had a lot of key players injured toward the end of the season," Wachenheim said. "So [we need to] develop depth in case you do have an injury."

VMI, which opens the season Sept. 1 at defending ACC Atlantic Division champ Wake Forest, will begin preseason practice Monday.

"We might be practicing without helmets. We're waiting for Riddell to get our helmets shipped," Wachenheim said.

VMI returns six starters on offense and another six starters on defense.

Ten Keydets earned preseason all-conference honors from the SoCon coaches Thursday — the second-highest total in the league.

Senior linebacker Stone Snyder made the preseason All-SoCon first team. He recorded 120 tackles and four sacks last fall.

"He should have an outstanding season," Wachenheim said. "Really excited about Nick Reveiz, the new defensive coordinator who played linebacker at Tennessee, working with him and taking Stone's game to the highest level."

Place-kicker Jerry Rice, a Lord Botetourt High School graduate, also was named to the first team Thursday. He made 17 of his 19 field-goal attempts last fall.

"The kicking component of our team has really turned our team around," Wachenheim said.

That component also includes punter Jack Culbreath, who averaged 43.7 yards per punt last season. He also made the first team Thursday.

"We've really been working on Jack to get more height on his ball," Wachenheim said. "I expect a huge year out of Jack."

Long snapper Robert Soderholm also made the first team Thursday.

"He potentially could be doing long snapping for a long, long time and have a successful NFL career," Wachenheim said.

Quarterback Seth Morgan made the second team Thursday. He threw for 2,175 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last season.

"He's always been an outstanding instinctual player, but his discipline of reading progressions within a route concept really took a huge step up this spring," Wachenheim said. "He's going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the whole nation this year."

Receiver Leroy Thomas, a Patrick Henry High School graduate, also made the second team Thursday. He had 55 catches for 557 yards last fall.

"He's going to have a breakout season," Wachenheim said. "He'll be our leading receiver and one of the top receivers in the country."

Thomas and fellow receivers Jakob Herres and Chance Knox all suffered injuries last season.

"We've done an extensive study because we had some injuries at that wide receiver position," Wachenheim said. "Our primary target tends to have a wear-down factor. So we've definitely taken a look at how we're going to … get repetitions in practice for our receivers in an effort to do a better job of keeping them healthy."

VMI's other second-team picks Thursday were offensive lineman Jarvis Chandler, tight end Aidan Twombly, defensive lineman Eric Weaver and defensive back Aljareek Malry.

VMI, which does not have a graduate school, must replace five offensive starters who joined other teams as graduate transfers — Herres (Richmond), receiver Michael Jackson (Delaware) and offensive linemen Nick Hartnett (Buffalo), Jacob Peace (Florida International) and Shane Strand (Charleston Southern).

The Keydets also lost three defensive starters to the transfer portal — defensive tackle Warren Dabney, who joined Western Michigan as a graduate transfer; safety Ethan Caselberry, who joined Austin Peay as a graduate transfer; and defensive end Jaylon Haney, who joined Eastern Kentucky as an undergraduate transfer.