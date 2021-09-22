VMI QB Morgan to be 'game-time decision' Saturday

"I was very impressed with the way Collin played," Wachenheim said. "There were two third-and-extra-longs where they rushed three and dropped eight, and Collin stepped up in the pocket, found an open … receiver and picked up two huge first downs … and looked like a wily veteran.

"He did a great job running the offense. I have full faith and confidence that he can run our offense at an extremely high level."

Wachenheim said Ironside benefited at Cornell from having already seen action off the bench in VMI's first two games of the season.

Ironside played late in the third quarter and for the entire fourth quarter of the season-opening 45-24 win over Davidson. He played the entire second half of VMI's 60-10 loss at Kent State. Both of those games were already decided when Ironside entered the game.

Cornell was playing its first game since the 2019 season. The Big Red boasted 51 players who were either fourth-year seniors or "super seniors" who had returned to Cornell for their extra year of eligibility.