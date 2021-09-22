VMI QB Morgan to be 'game-time decision' Saturday

VMI backup quarterback Collin Ironside led the Keydets to victory last weekend.
Whether VMI will need to turn to Ironside again on Saturday is uncertain.
Starting quarterback Seth Morgan left last weekend's 31-21 win at Cornell in the first quarter after what Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim called "helmet-to-helmet contact" that was "clearly targeting."
Wachenheim said that whether or not Morgan plays for No. 22 VMI (2-1) against visiting Wofford on Saturday will be a "game-time decision." He declined to comment about whether or not Morgan was in concussion protocol.
"I don't know right now 100% for sure at this moment what Seth's status is going to be Saturday," Wachenheim said Tuesday.
With last weekend's game scoreless, Morgan slid to the ground after running for an 8-yard gain on VMI's second possession. As Morgan was sliding, he was hit by cornerback Michael Irons and safety Jalyx Hunt. No penalty was called.
After being tended to by the VMI training staff, Morgan walked off the field and was replaced by Ironside. Morgan never returned to the game.
"I felt there was targeting on our quarterback [on that play] that wasn't called," Wachenheim said. "I've appealed that decision."
Ironside, a redshirt freshman playing in his third college game, completed 27 of 42 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the win.
"I was very impressed with the way Collin played," Wachenheim said. "There were two third-and-extra-longs where they rushed three and dropped eight, and Collin stepped up in the pocket, found an open … receiver and picked up two huge first downs … and looked like a wily veteran.
"He did a great job running the offense. I have full faith and confidence that he can run our offense at an extremely high level."
Wachenheim said Ironside benefited at Cornell from having already seen action off the bench in VMI's first two games of the season.
Ironside played late in the third quarter and for the entire fourth quarter of the season-opening 45-24 win over Davidson. He played the entire second half of VMI's 60-10 loss at Kent State. Both of those games were already decided when Ironside entered the game.
Cornell was playing its first game since the 2019 season. The Big Red boasted 51 players who were either fourth-year seniors or "super seniors" who had returned to Cornell for their extra year of eligibility.
"That win against Cornell is humongous," Wachenheim said. "We had to come back from a big-time loss [at Kent State]. No. 2, we had to go on the road for the second week in a row — eight hours away. No. 3, we had to play a Cornell team that had 665 days to prepare for us. … Nineteen of their 22 starters were seniors. And we lost our starting quarterback.
"You think of all the factors involved, that win is as big as any win I've been a part of. It's not as emotional as the Citadel win [for] the SoCon championship last year, but that was a tremendous accomplishment by this football team."
This is the second straight season in which VMI has had to turn to a backup quarterback.
VMI career passing leader Reece Udinski got the Keydets off to a 4-0 start last spring but suffered a torn ACL in the team's fourth game. He finished that game.
Morgan — then a redshirt freshman — went 2-2 as the starter the rest of the spring, helping VMI win the Southern Conference title and earn its first FCS playoff berth. Morgan was named the SoCon freshman of the year.
And now another backup QB helped VMI win last weekend.
What does that say about the depth in VMI's resurgent program?
"We've done a better job recruiting the longer I've been here, so I think we've been able to identify young men that fit in our style of offense," said Wachenheim, who is in his seventh season at VMI. "The second thing is we've done a good job developing the people that we have here. In this case, Coach [Billy] Cosh, who's our offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, did a great job getting Collin Ironside ready to play."
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Ironside threw for 7,122 career yards at Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He tweeted his commitment to the Keydets in July 2020, not long before beginning his freshman year. VMI had lost a quarterback to the transfer portal and was seeking a replacement.
Saturday will be the SoCon opener for both VMI and Wofford (1-1).
VMI beat Wofford 36-31 last spring, snapping an eight-game losing streak in that series. That game was Morgan's starting debut. He threw a 14-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left to give VMI the win. He passed for 375 yards and four TDs in that game.
The option-oriented Terriers opened this season with a 24-22 win at Elon but lost 31-10 to then-No. 24 Kennesaw State last weekend.