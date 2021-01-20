VMI QB Udinksi earns preseason SoCon honor

VMI quarterback Reece Udinski was named the Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year by the league's coaches Wednesday.

Udinski threw for a league-best 3,276 yards last year for VMI, which will open its delayed season Feb. 20.

VMI offensive lineman Nick Hartnett, defensive lineman Jordan Ward and defensive back A.J. Smith joined Udinski on the preseason All-SoCon first team. Receiver Jakob Herres and return man Korey Bridy made the second team.

Three-time defending league champ Wofford topped the coaches' preseason poll, with VMI tying for sixth place out of nine teams.

Furman topped the media's preseason poll, with VMI seventh.