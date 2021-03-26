VMI QB Udinski 'game-time decision' for Saturday

Reece Udinski led the unbeaten VMI football team to a comeback win last weekend.
But the senior quarterback might not be throwing passes for the 14th-ranked Keydets again Saturday.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Thursday that whether or not Udinski plays Saturday at Wofford will be a "game-time decision."
Udinski suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of last weekend's 38-37 overtime win at Samford.
The Keydets will turn to redshirt freshman Seth Morgan if Udinski can't play Saturday.
"There's a chance Reece doesn't play and Seth Morgan starts," Wachenheim said.
VMI is 4-0 overall for the first time since 1981. The Keydets are 4-0 in Southern Conference play for the first time since 1962.
Udinski was able to finish last weekend's game.
"A lot of guys … play on adrenaline and then after the game is over, you reevaluate and there's swelling, there's things that they have to work through to get ready to play the next week," Wachenheim said. "He actually came back in the game and played better than he had the whole game. … He played at an elite level when he came back from his injury after being cleared."
Wachenheim declined to reveal the nature of Udinski's knee injury. Udinski is the sixth-leading passer in SoCon history with a school-record 7,877 yards in his career.
Has Udinski been taking part in practice this week or has he just been watching?
"Reece has been at practice this week," Wachenheim said.
Morgan has completed six of seven passes for 70 yards and one TD in three games this year.
"The offense wouldn't change at all if Seth goes in the game," Wachenheim said. "He's a great player."
With Samford up 27-17, Udinski ran for a 5-yard gain early in the fourth quarter. He then left the game and was replaced by Morgan before what turned out to be the final play of that VMI series.
"I don't know what caused the initial injury," Wachenheim said. "He was sore the week before from a run that he scored on and his knee hit the grass hard. … I don't know if there was a particular hit in that [Samford] game or if it happened a week ago and we just thought it was a bruise.
"He got hit way too often in that [Samford] game."
With Samford up 30-17, Udinski returned for the start of VMI's next series. He capped a 10-play drive by throwing a 16-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson, cutting the lead to 30-24.
Udinski was sacked on the first play of VMI's next series. He left the game and was replaced by Morgan. Three plays later, VMI punted.
But Udinski returned for the start of the next possession, this time wearing a knee wrap brace.
"I thought he was not going to play any more," Wachenheim said. "[But] when we were on defense, … our trainer came up to me and said, 'Reece can play.’"
Udinski capped an eight-play drive by throwing a 17-yard TD pass to Jakob Herres, tying the game at 30 with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter. But Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) missed the extra-point kick that would have given VMI the lead.
Samford got the ball first in OT. Liam Welch threw a 13-yard TD pass to give the Bulldogs a 37-30 lead.
Udinski threw an 18-yard TD pass to Herres to cut the lead to 37-36.
Wachenheim decided to go for the 2-point conversion, rather than have Rice try a game-tying extra-point kick.
"I could look at my team and see they were beginning to grow weary," Wachenheim said. "I just wanted to win it right then and there."
Udinski found Jackson in the end zone for the winning 2-point conversion pass.
Udinski, who plans to join Maryland as a graduate transfer, completed 40 of 57 passes for 353 yards and three TDs with one interception. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 144 yards and three TDs in the fourth quarter and OT.
"It was one of the gutsiest performances I've ever seen," Wachenheim said. "It just confirms his toughness and love for his teammates."
Wachenheim said Rice remains VMI's No. 1 place-kicker, despite the missed extra-point kick late in the fourth quarter. The former walk-on has made six of seven field-goal attempts and 13 of 14 extra-point kicks this year.
"He's a great kicker," Wachenheim said. "NFL guys miss extra points. I've got 100% complete and total confidence in Jerry."
Welch threw for a SoCon-record 570 yards, but Wachenheim said he is not concerned with the VMI defense.
"We played great on defense," he said. "They hit a couple big plays, and Liam Welch put the ball right on the money.
"Sure, they got yards, but we played great in the red zone."
After facing Samford's aerial attack, VMI has been preparing this week for Wofford's option offense.
Defending SoCon champ Wofford (1-2, 1-2), which has made the FCS playoffs the past four seasons, has beaten VMI eight straight times.