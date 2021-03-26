VMI QB Udinski 'game-time decision' for Saturday

Has Udinski been taking part in practice this week or has he just been watching?

"Reece has been at practice this week," Wachenheim said.

Morgan has completed six of seven passes for 70 yards and one TD in three games this year.

"The offense wouldn't change at all if Seth goes in the game," Wachenheim said. "He's a great player."

With Samford up 27-17, Udinski ran for a 5-yard gain early in the fourth quarter. He then left the game and was replaced by Morgan before what turned out to be the final play of that VMI series.

"I don't know what caused the initial injury," Wachenheim said. "He was sore the week before from a run that he scored on and his knee hit the grass hard. … I don't know if there was a particular hit in that [Samford] game or if it happened a week ago and we just thought it was a bruise.

"He got hit way too often in that [Samford] game."

With Samford up 30-17, Udinski returned for the start of VMI's next series. He capped a 10-play drive by throwing a 16-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson, cutting the lead to 30-24.