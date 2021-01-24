VMI QB Udinski to transfer to Maryland after spring season

VMI quarterback Reece Udinski is going to jump from the Southern Conference to the Big Ten.
Udinski, who entered the transfer portal last month, tweeted Sunday he has decided to transfer to Maryland after the spring semester.
Udinski reiterated in his tweet that he still plans to play for the Keydets in the upcoming FCS spring season. The senior signal-caller was recently named the SoCon preseason offensive player of the year by the league's coaches.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim announced in early December that Udinski had entered the transfer portal, but Wachenheim said at that time that Udinski was still committed to play for the Keydets in the spring.
The SoCon announced last summer that it was postponing its fall sports season to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. VMI will play an eight-game schedule beginning Feb. 20.
Udinski plans to graduate from VMI in May and play for Maryland as a graduate transfer.
He will still have eligibility to use in the fall because the NCAA Division I Board of Directors decided last summer to give all 2020 Division I fall sports athletes another year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. So this school year will not count toward Udinski's eligibility, even though it will mark his fourth season of throwing passes for VMI.
He said in his tweet that he had "some great conversations" with Maryland coach Michael Locksley and offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
Maryland went 2-3, both overall and in the Big Ten, last fall. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, completed 75 of 122 passes for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions as a sophomore last fall.
Maryland was 3-9 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play in 2019, which was Locksley's first year at the helm.
Udinski made the All-SoCon second team as a junior in the 2019 season, when he broke his own VMI single-season record with a league-high 3,276 passing yards.
The Pennsylvania native also broke the VMI single-season marks for total offense (league-high 3,155 yards), completion percentage (63.9%), completions (306) and 200-yard passing games (11) in 2019.
His league-high 19 touchdown passes in 2019 were good for second place on the VMI single-season list.
Udinski completed his first 368 passes of the 2019 season without throwing an interception, breaking the FCS single-season and career marks for the most consecutive passes without being intercepted.
He helped the Keydets go 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
Udinski threw for 3,082 yards for a 1-10 team as a sophomore in 2018, when he tied VMI’s single-season record for TD passes (20).
He ranks second on the VMI career lists in passing yards (6,790), completions (679), attempts (1,096) and TD passes (41).
Another VMI senior, linebacker Tyren Cloyd, tweeted Friday that he had also entered the transfer portal in the hopes of joining a new team after the spring season and his planned May graduation. He had 50 tackles last season.
VMI does not have a graduate school.