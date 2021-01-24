VMI QB Udinski to transfer to Maryland after spring season

VMI quarterback Reece Udinski is going to jump from the Southern Conference to the Big Ten.

Udinski, who entered the transfer portal last month, tweeted Sunday he has decided to transfer to Maryland after the spring semester.

Udinski reiterated in his tweet that he still plans to play for the Keydets in the upcoming FCS spring season. The senior signal-caller was recently named the SoCon preseason offensive player of the year by the league's coaches.

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim announced in early December that Udinski had entered the transfer portal, but Wachenheim said at that time that Udinski was still committed to play for the Keydets in the spring.

The SoCon announced last summer that it was postponing its fall sports season to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. VMI will play an eight-game schedule beginning Feb. 20.

Udinski plans to graduate from VMI in May and play for Maryland as a graduate transfer.