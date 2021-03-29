VMI QB Udinski will miss rest of season

He got hurt in the fourth quarter of the March 20 game at Samford, but he returned to the game and led his team to an overtime win. In what turned out to be his final game as a Keydet, he threw for three touchdowns plus the winning 2-point conversion pass in overtime.

"What an ending, ride off in the sunset winning on the last play of the game with a two-point conversion throw," Wachenheim said. "What a career he's had."

Wachenheim had said last Thursday that whether or not Udinksi played at Wofford would be a game-time decision.

"I had a strong inkling that he was out for the rest of the season, but Saturday it was confirmed that he was not going to be able to play the rest of the season," Wachenheim said.

Udinski made the All-SoCon second team as a junior in the 2019 season, when he broke his own VMI single-season record with a league-high 3,276 passing yards. He completed his first 368 passes of the 2019 season without throwing an interception, breaking the FCS single-season and career marks for the most consecutive passes without being intercepted.

He helped the Keydets go 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon that year. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.