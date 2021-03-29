VMI QB Udinski will miss rest of season

The VMI football team can clinch a playoff bid Saturday, but it will have to do so without standout quarterback Reece Udinski.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Monday that Udinski will miss the rest of the season because of the knee injury the senior quarterback suffered two weekends ago at Samford.
Udinski did not play in last weekend's win at Wofford. Redshirt freshman Seth Morgan started in Udinski's place.
The surprising Keydets (5-0 overall, 5-0 Southern Conference), who rose from No. 14 to No. 10 in the new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll Monday, host East Tennessee State (3-1, 3-1) on Saturday in their penultimate regular-season game.
The loss of Udinski is a severe blow. He is the sixth-leading passer in SoCon history with a school-record 7,877 yards in his career. He also owns the VMI career records for completions, attempts and touchdown passes.
Wachenheim declined to reveal the nature of the knee injury.
Udinski plans to join Maryland as a graduate transfer. Will he be able to practice with the Terrapins in the summer and play for them in the fall?
"That's going to be up in the air," Wachenheim said. "It depends how fast he rehabs from his injury."
Udinski, the preseason SoCon offensive player of the year, completed 124 of 172 passes for 1,087 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions in four games this season.
He got hurt in the fourth quarter of the March 20 game at Samford, but he returned to the game and led his team to an overtime win. In what turned out to be his final game as a Keydet, he threw for three touchdowns plus the winning 2-point conversion pass in overtime.
"What an ending, ride off in the sunset winning on the last play of the game with a two-point conversion throw," Wachenheim said. "What a career he's had."
Wachenheim had said last Thursday that whether or not Udinksi played at Wofford would be a game-time decision.
"I had a strong inkling that he was out for the rest of the season, but Saturday it was confirmed that he was not going to be able to play the rest of the season," Wachenheim said.
Udinski made the All-SoCon second team as a junior in the 2019 season, when he broke his own VMI single-season record with a league-high 3,276 passing yards. He completed his first 368 passes of the 2019 season without throwing an interception, breaking the FCS single-season and career marks for the most consecutive passes without being intercepted.
He helped the Keydets go 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon that year. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
Udinski entered the transfer portal in December and announced in January he would transfer to Maryland after the spring semester.
Udinski said in January that 5-10 FBS schools contacted him after he entered the portal, but Maryland was the only one willing to offer him a scholarship despite his intention to still play for VMI this spring.
"I never thought about opting out of the season. I was always going to play at VMI, and Maryland was OK with that," Udinski said in January.
In his starting debut last weekend, Morgan completed 25 of 34 passes for 375 yards and four TDs with no interceptions. He threw a 14-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left to give VMI a 36-31 win.
"He's an extremely confident young man," Wachenheim said. "He has a lot of moxie. … He's got a strong arm. He can run.
"What impressed me more than anything was his decision-making ability."
VMI also played last weekend without starting running back Korey Bridy and starting receiver Leroy Thomas (Patrick Henry) because of lower leg injuries. Both got hurt at Samford. Both went through pregame warmups at Wofford last weekend but were unable to play in the game. Wachenheim said there is a chance both could play against ETSU.
The Keydets have never made the FCS playoffs, but they can clinch the SoCon's automatic bid with a win Saturday.
Clinching on Saturday became possible for VMI when Chattanooga (3-2, 3-1) announced Monday it was opting out of the rest of the season.
"The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern Conference regulations," Chattanooga said in a press release.
The Keydets were supposed to open their season against Chattanooga, but that Feb. 20 game was scrapped because the Mocs had COVID-19 issues at that time. It was unclear what would have happened with the league's automatic playoff bid had VMI and Chattanooga ended the season in a first-place tie.
With Chattanooga opting out, VMI can claim that playoff bid with a win over ETSU. So even if VMI (which is idle next week) loses its regular-season finale to The Citadel (0-9, 0-5) on April 17, the Keydets would still be headed to the playoffs,
Of course, VMI is still going to want to beat rival The Citadel.
"You can never afford to lose to Citadel," Wachenheim said.
VMI is 5-0 overall for the first time since 1960. The Keydets have clinched their first winning season since 1981, when the team went 6-3-1 in its final year of major-college football.
ETSU cannot clinch the automatic bid Saturday. ETSU has three games left, compared to VMI's two.