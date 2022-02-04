VMI rallies past Western Carolina

LEXINGTON — Kamdyn Curfman was just 2 of 14 from 3-point range Friday.

But the VMI junior rose to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Curfman sank the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 55.2 seconds left, and the VMI basketball team went on to beat Western Carolina 76-69 at Cameron Hall.

Curfman's 3-pointer gave VMI a 72-69 lead.

"I was still confident," Curfman said. "I'm always confident. The last shot's not going to affect the next shot."

Down 69-65 with 3:23 to go, the Keydets (14-10, 7-5 Southern Conference) scored the final 11 points of the game.

"It shows some resilience and perseverance and some character from us to not make shots at all, basically, and to still pull out a victory like that and to make enough plays late in the game," said VMI coach Dan Earl, whose team shot just 27.8% from 3-point range.

"I'm hoping that this gives our guys some confidence, like, 'We can still win in a kind of grind-it-out game.'"

The 14 overall wins are the most for VMI since the Keydets won 22 games in the 2013-14 season.

VMI went 13-12 last year but lost two starters as graduate transfers. Myles Lewis and All-SoCon pick Greg Parham transferred from VMI, which does not have a graduate school.

"We can beat anybody, … and I think that the guys realize that and maybe the league realizes that as well, that [playing] VMI's no longer like, 'Hey, we got this, and we just count it as a win,’" Earl said.

The seven league wins match VMI's total from all of last year. The Keydets are in fourth place.

The Catamounts (9-15, 3-8) led 52-39 with 15:17 to go.

"We feel like we're never out of it," said VMI point guard Trey Bonham, who scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half. "We've got the best shooters in the country."

"We knew we were going to come back and win," Curfman said.

Trailing 57-48 with 9:51 remaining, VMI went on a 10-0 run to grab a 58-57 lead on a Curfman 3-pointer with 7:12 to go. It was VMI's first lead of the second half.

Curfman had been 0 of 10 from 3-point range before making that 3-pointer.

"Curfman came up huge," Bonham said. "Made two big shots down the stretch."

"He's 0 for 10 … and yet he just keeps shooting, and that is a sign of some toughness," Earl said.

Tyler Harris (18 points) later made his sixth 3-pointer of the game to extend the visitors' lead to 69-65 with 3:23 left. But the Catamounts never scored again.

Bonham made a layup to cut the lead to 69-67. He made another layup to tie the game at 69.

After a turnover, Earl called timeout with 57 seconds left. He drew up a play for Curfman, even though Curfman was just 1 of 13 from both 3-point range and the field at that point.

"He has a lot of confidence in me, but I was still a little bit surprised because I knew where the [1 of 13] numbers were at," Curfman said with a laugh.

Curfman, who entered the game ranked third nationally with 87 3-pointers, made a corner 3-pointer to give VMI a 72-69 lead.

"The plan was for me to drive originally, … but the 3 was open, so I took it," said Curfman, who finished with seven points.

After Cameron Bacote of Western Carolina missed a layup, Curfman made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 73-69 with 29.3 seconds left.

After Nick Robinson (19 points, 10 assists) missed two free throws and a 3-pointer, Bonham made two free throws for a 75-69 lead with 14.8 seconds to go.

VMI entered the game ranked third nationally in total 3-point attempts (743), with the Catamounts ranked fourth (738). The teams combined for 84 3-point attempts Friday.

The Keydets entered the game ranked second nationally in 3-pointers per game (12.4), with the Catamounts ranked ninth (10.5).

But the Catamounts had 10 3-pointers by halftime Friday. Western Carolina finished with 16 3-pointers to VMI's 10.

Jake Stephens had 20 points and 12 rebounds for VMI, while Joe Petrakis had 17 points and five 3-pointers for the Catamounts.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.