VMI rises to No. 14 in FCS poll

The VMI football team rose five spots to No. 14 in the new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll of media members and conference sports information directors Monday.

VMI (4-0, 4-0 Southern Conference) beat Samford 38-37 in overtime last weekend. Reece Udinski threw a 2-point conversion pass to Michael Jackson to win the game. Udinski threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns, while Jakob Herres had 14 catches for 166 yards and two TDs.

The Keydets will visit Wofford on Saturday for their final road game of the regular season.

Chattanooga (3-1, 3-0 SoCon) rose two spots to No. 9 in the new poll.

James Madison (3-0) remains atop the poll. Richmond (2-0) rose two spots to No. 21.