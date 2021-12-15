VMI signs eight football recruits

VMI, coming off back-to-back winning football seasons for the first time since the 1960s, announced the signing of eight recruits Wednesday.

The list includes Radford High School linebacker Tyrel Dobson, whose verbal commitment was previously reported.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Dobson earned Three Rivers District and Region 2C defensive player of the year honors. He had 94 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception as a senior, earning all-state second-team honors. He also made the all-district first team at running back, rushing for 599 yards and 12 touchdowns on 81 carries.

The class also includes running back Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. of Albemarle High School in Charlottesville. The 5-11, 190-pound McCarthy made the All-Jefferson District first team as a senior. He ran for 1,200 yards as a sophomore and rushed for 600 yards in six games as a junior.

Isaiah Crockett (6-5, 200) of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge is one of three receivers in the class.

Receiver Isaiah Lemmond (6-1, 185) earned all-region honors for Class 4 state runner-up Broad Run High School in Ashburn. He had four catches in his team's state semifinal win over Salem.

Ivan Thorpe Jr. (5-10, 170) of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia had 40 catches for 599 yards and three touchdowns as a senior despite missing four games with an injury. He was an all-conference pick.

All-region linebacker Stephen Dean III (6-2, 205) of Louisa County High School is also part of the class. He was twice named the Jefferson District defensive player of the year. He had 70 tackles and three sacks in seven games as a junior, earning Central Virginia defensive player of the year honors from the Charlottesville Daily Progress.

The other signees are defensive back Kouri Crump (6-3, 180) of William Amos Hough High School in suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, and offensive lineman Michael Perry (6-3, 275) of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Fredericksburg.

