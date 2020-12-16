VMI signs nine football players

VMI announced the signing of nine recruits Wednesday, including a quarterback and running back.

The signal-caller is Andrew Blackford from Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Blackford has thrown for 3,073 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career, including 1,742 yards and a school-record 25 TD passes in 2019.

The running back is Ty-Shaun Colbert, who ran for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns for Spotsylvania High School in 2019. He made the (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star's All-Area team and helped Spotsylvania win a share of the Battlefield District title as a junior. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Colbert transferred to Massaponax for his senior year.

There are two receivers in the class, including Patrick Henry High School standout Trace Pedigo, whose commitment was previously reported. The other receiver is Kaleb Washington from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The signees on the defensive side are linebacker Jason Johnson, who had 50 tackles and eight sacks for Glen Allen High School in 2019; Atlee High School linebacker Eric Rankin, who ran for 1,400 yards and who earned Richmond Times-Dispatch second-team All-Metro honors at running back at Hanover High School in 2018; defensive back Noel Innocent, who had 33 tackles and four pass breakups for Colonial Forge High School in 2019; defensive lineman Terrell Jackson, an all-conference pick from The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland; and defensive lineman Dorien Starnes, an all-conference pick from Burns High School in Lawndale, North Carolina.

