VMI signs seven players

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim announced the signings of seven players Wednesday, including four players from the commonwealth.

The class includes quarterback Wyatt Hagan, a Chantilly native who played for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Hagan threw for 2,400 yards and 24 touchdowns with three interceptions as a senior, earning All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first-team honors. He led his team to an 11-0 mark and the conference title.

VMI, which is coming off back-to-back winning seasons, also signed Amari Baylor, an outside linebacker/defensive end from Varina High School in Henrico County. The 6-4, 215-pound Baylor had 45 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass breakups and an interception as a senior, helping his team win the Class 4 state title.

The class also includes defensive back Jordan Smith of Louisa County High School. The 6-2, 185-pound Smith had 70 tackles, 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a senior. He also rushed for 935 yards as a running back, earning All-Jefferson District first-team honors on both offense and defense. His brother, Brandon, plays for Penn State.

Jason Cole, a defensive back from Kings Fork High School in Suffolk, also signed with the Keydets. He had 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, six breakups and two forced fumbles as a senior, earning all-region honors at linebacker. He helped his team win the Region 4A title.

The other signees are 6-5 tight end Kaden Sonnabend of New Hampstead High School in Georgia; 6-7 tight end Ryan Von Brandt, who played quarterback for Appoquinimink High School in Delaware; and cornerback Jaheel Porter of West Ashley High School in South Carolina.

Wednesday marked the first day of the NCAA's February signing period. The signees join the eight players who signed with VMI in December to comprise VMI's 2021-22 recruiting class.