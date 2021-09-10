VMI steps up in weight class to face Kent State

Since then, VMI has gone 0-37 against FBS teams.

But this is the first time VMI will be bringing a nationally ranked team to an FBS school. The Keydets are ranked No. 18 in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 and No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll.

An article on NCAA.com this week gave VMI the best shot to upset an FBS team out of the seven ranked FCS teams that will be facing FBS foes Saturday.

VMI is coming off its first winning season since 1981. VMI did not face an FBS team last season; VMI opted not to play at Virginia last September after the Southern Conference postponed its fall 2020 season to the spring 2021 semester.

But Kent State is not an FBS lightweight like UConn. The Golden Flashes were picked to win the Mid-American Conference's East Division in both the MAC's preseason media poll and the MAC's preseason coaches poll.

"Everybody likes to play the best of the best. All of our players probably believe they should have been recruited by FBS schools," Wachenheim said. "I like to play the FBS opponent. It gives your kids a chance to play in a bigger stadium. And if you have some NFL talent, which we do on our team, it gives them a chance to showcase their talents and maybe improve their draft status."