VMI steps up in weight class to face Kent State

Do you know how many FCS teams upset an FBS foe last week?
VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim does.
"There were six," he said.
That's right, six FCS teams knocked off their big brothers in the FBS last week.
VMI (1-0) will try to do the same Saturday when the Keydets visit Mid-American Conference member Kent State (0-1).
Last week, East Tennessee State — one of VMI's Southern Conference rivals — stunned Vanderbilt. Montana humbled Washington, which was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time. Holy Cross embarrassed UConn, ushering in the end of Randy Edsall's UConn reign. UC Davis beat Tulsa. Eastern Washington edged UNLV in double overtime. South Dakota State knocked off Colorado State.
"It's like 'Angels in the Outfield,’" said Wachenheim, referencing a 1994 movie. "It could happen. Not only it could happen, it did happen.
"So we talked to [the Keydets] about that — 'This is what East Tennessee State did, they didn't turn the ball over and they took the ball away. And that's the recipe. That's what we need to do to beat Kent State.’"
The Keydets have never toppled an FBS team since VMI dropped down to the FCS (then known as Division I-AA) level in 1982. VMI's last win over an FBS team came against Virginia Tech in 1981, which was VMI's final season at the FBS (then known as Division I-A) level.
Since then, VMI has gone 0-37 against FBS teams.
But this is the first time VMI will be bringing a nationally ranked team to an FBS school. The Keydets are ranked No. 18 in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 and No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll.
An article on NCAA.com this week gave VMI the best shot to upset an FBS team out of the seven ranked FCS teams that will be facing FBS foes Saturday.
VMI is coming off its first winning season since 1981. VMI did not face an FBS team last season; VMI opted not to play at Virginia last September after the Southern Conference postponed its fall 2020 season to the spring 2021 semester.
But Kent State is not an FBS lightweight like UConn. The Golden Flashes were picked to win the Mid-American Conference's East Division in both the MAC's preseason media poll and the MAC's preseason coaches poll.
"Everybody likes to play the best of the best. All of our players probably believe they should have been recruited by FBS schools," Wachenheim said. "I like to play the FBS opponent. It gives your kids a chance to play in a bigger stadium. And if you have some NFL talent, which we do on our team, it gives them a chance to showcase their talents and maybe improve their draft status."
Even if the Keydets lose Saturday, VMI will get a boost in its wallet. VMI will be paid $375,000 for this game, plus $40,000 for agreeing to change the original date.
Kent State funds 85 football scholarships (the FBS maximum), while VMI has just 59 scholarship players (four shy of the FCS maximum). So the Keydets could get worn down in the second half.
Last week, Kent State trailed nationally ranked Texas A&M just 10-3 at halftime before falling 41-10. The Golden Flashes forced six A&M turnovers and rushed for 226 yards, but A&M ran for 303 yards.
"The rushing numbers defensively, we know that that needs to be better," Kent State coach Sean Lewis said.
Kent State went 3-1 (both overall and in the MAC) last spring, when it led the FBS in scoring offense (49.8 ppg and total offense (606.5 ypg) with its uptempo attack. Kent State went 7-6, including an overtime win over FCS member Kennesaw State and a bowl win over Utah State, in 2019.
"Very difficult to defend. They spread you the whole length of the field horizontally and they'll take deep shots down the field," Wachenheim said. "They play extremely, extremely fast."
Quarterback Dustin Crum completed 73.4% of his passes last spring, when he threw for 1,181 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 240 yards. He earned All-MAC honors last spring. He threw 20 TD passes in 2019.
"He's deadly accurate on deep balls," Wachenheim said.
Crum was rated the No. 18 QB in the nation by the Lindy's Sports preview magazine. But he completed just 12 of 26 passes for 89 yards with two interceptions against A&M.
Kent State added a number of transfers in the offseason, including former Syracuse receiver Nykeim Johnson, ex-Maryland safety Anwaine Richardson and former Virginia cornerback Heskin Smith.
VMI is coming off a 45-24 win over Davidson. But the Keydets were penalized eight times.
"We are definitely addressing that," Wachenheim said. "In a game of this magnitude [at Kent State], those penalties could cost us."
This will be the first time VMI has played an FBS team since 2019, when the Keydets lost to both Marshall and Army.
VMI last played a MAC team in 2018, when it lost to Toledo 66-3. But VMI went just 1-10 that season.