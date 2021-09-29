VMI superintendent turns to interim AD Jim Miller to assess athletic department

Miller had said in a press release earlier Wednesday that "there's no doubt in my mind that VMI can compete and win in every sport on a regular basis. My job will be to determine what obstacles and opportunities exist to get us to that point.”

Miller said in the interview that the obstacles to success he was referring to in the press release related to things within the athletic department.

"What can we do within the structure of the institute to make sure … we focus on the welfare, we focus on the success of the cadet athletes, … [and] that people understand the real value that athletics brings to the institute?" Miller said.

But doesn't "institutional racism and sexism" make it hard to recruit and retain Black and female athletes to VMI?

"There are issues of some sort or another at every institution I've worked at," Miller said. "From what I understand at VMI, they're taking a serious look at everything that's been happening and … any negative issues, they're committed to dealing with.

"Whatever may be wrong with VMI on particular issues, I'm sure what's right with VMI can solve those issues."

Why not let a permanent athletic director provide the assessment of the department, rather than an interim athletic director?