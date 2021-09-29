VMI superintendent turns to interim AD Jim Miller to assess athletic department

VMI Superintendent Cedric T. Wins wants an assessment of his athletic department, including whether or not VMI should remain in NCAA Division I.
Jim Miller will be the one doing it.
VMI announced Wednesday the hiring of Miller, a former Richmond athletic director and one-time VMI assistant basketball coach, as interim athletic director.
Wins said in a phone interview that Miller, 69, will run the department for at least eight months until a permanent athletic director is hired.
VMI needs a replacement for Dave Diles, who announced in July he was leaving to become the athletic director at Lake Superior State. Associate athletic director Lenny Brown has been serving as VMI's acting athletic director.
Since VMI already had an acting athletic director, why hire an interim athletic director? Why not just proceed directly to hiring a permanent athletic director?
"I really felt a need to do an overall assessment of our athletic department and our athletic program, and I wanted that assessment to be with a fresh set of eyes," Wins said Wednesday in a phone interview. "I'm looking to have somebody come in and provide an assessment, help us get through this year … and then see how we do in a more deliberate selection for a permanent athletic director. So I thought Jim Miller was the guy.
"I feel like a study would be helpful. I'm a new superintendent. … What I want to understand is how do we position ourselves for the more longer term so we can … build on the successes that we've had here in the last couple years."
Wins was promoted from interim superintendent to permanent superintendent in April. The retired Army major general and ex-VMI basketball player succeeded J.H. Binford Peay III, who resigned last October after reports of racism at VMI led Gov. Ralph Northam to announce an investigation into the school’s culture.
The results of that independent investigation were announced in June. The investigative team from the law firm Barnes & Thornburg made many recommendations, including one that VMI should formally evaluate its Division I status in light of the apparent role that racial tensions play in the divide between athletes and nonathletes at VMI.
Wins said Wednesday that as part of the athletics assessment, Miller will provide feedback on whether or not VMI should remain in Division I.
"The most important thing coming out of the report was probably the idea that there should be some consideration made by VMI about whether or not we should be competing as a Division I program," Wins said. "That … will allow us to look at where we are right now, look at the momentum that seems to be growing with the successes of our sports teams and then ask ourselves the question, 'How do we position ourselves so that we can continue to do that?’
"It will help us in many areas to include the relationship between our athletes that are at the school and those who don't play Division I sports."
VMI's football team is nationally ranked for the second straight season, while the basketball team is coming off its first winning season in seven years.
Does Wins feel Division I is the right place for VMI?
"I personally have a view that it is, but I want the assessment to help inform my thinking," Wins said.
The report from the independent investigators found that VMI has tolerated and not addressed “institutional racism and sexism."
Institutional racism and sexism can certainly affect the recruitment and retention of Black and female athletes. So why is another study needed in the wake of that report?
"I want it to be fact-based," Wins said. "I want us to look in more detail than what the Barnes & Thornburg equity audit did. There's a financial aspect to this [athletics assessment] thing. There is a recruitment aspect to this thing. There's an aspect of looking at … the talent pool of coaches. So I think it's far more far-ranging than what the equity audit was able to pull out, which was simply VMI ought to evaluate whether or not it should remain in Division I."
Miller said in an interview Wednesday that in addition to running the department, he plans to spend several months reviewing the athletic program and its strengths and weaknesses.
Miller had said in a press release earlier Wednesday that "there's no doubt in my mind that VMI can compete and win in every sport on a regular basis. My job will be to determine what obstacles and opportunities exist to get us to that point.”
Miller said in the interview that the obstacles to success he was referring to in the press release related to things within the athletic department.
"What can we do within the structure of the institute to make sure … we focus on the welfare, we focus on the success of the cadet athletes, … [and] that people understand the real value that athletics brings to the institute?" Miller said.
But doesn't "institutional racism and sexism" make it hard to recruit and retain Black and female athletes to VMI?
"There are issues of some sort or another at every institution I've worked at," Miller said. "From what I understand at VMI, they're taking a serious look at everything that's been happening and … any negative issues, they're committed to dealing with.
"Whatever may be wrong with VMI on particular issues, I'm sure what's right with VMI can solve those issues."
Why not let a permanent athletic director provide the assessment of the department, rather than an interim athletic director?
"This step … is going to … inform me in such a way that as we go through this process, I can be thinking about the skill set, the background of who the next athletic director will be," Wins said. "It will also … give us an opportunity to ask some questions of the candidates about what they think in certain areas … that might get illuminated to us, areas where we know we can get better or areas where we know we're strong. So I'm looking at it to be a tool to help me."
Miller said the search for a permanent AD will not take place until the middle of the spring semester.
"My charge is to help us be as good as we can be right now while also looking at ways to enhance the future," Miller said.
Will Miller handle the search for the permanent AD?
"Most likely he will have a role in that process," Wins said.
Miller was a VMI assistant basketball coach from 1979-82. He recruited Wins to play for the Keydets.
After a stint as executive associate athletic director at North Carolina State, Miller served as Richmond's athletic director from 2000-2012. He then became Richmond's assistant to the president for athletic advancement before retiring from Richmond in 2014.
Lately, Miller has been working as a consultant for Collegiate Sports Associates, which is a search firm for athletic directors and coaches. The firm also does athletic program reviews and strategic plans.
Miller said that when he heard Diles was leaving, he called Wins to offer the firm's services in the search for a successor. Wins did not hire Collegiate Sports Associates, but he did call Miller a few weeks ago and asked if he were interested in being the interim AD.