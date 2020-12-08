 Skip to main content
VMI thumps Greensboro College
LEXINGTON — Myles Lewis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the VMI basketball team to a 100-65 rout of NCAA Division III member Greensboro College on Tuesday.

VMI (3-2) scored at least 100 points for the first time since a November 2018 win over Kentucky Christian.

Greensboro (0-3) was coming off an upset win over Longwood. That game counted only as an exhibition for Greensboro, but Tuesday’s game counted for its record.

Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points and four 3-pointers for the Keydets. Sean Conway had 12 points for VMI, while Trey Bonham added 11 points.

VMI shot 55% from the field.

