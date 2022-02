VMI, which has not played William and Mary in football since 2011, has scheduled a four-game series with the Tribe.

The Keydets will visit the Tribe on Aug. 31, 2024. The Tribe will visit VMI on Sept. 4, 2027. The teams will play again in Williamsburg on Aug. 31, 2030 and will meet again in Lexington on Aug. 30, 2031.

The teams have met 88 times, second in VMI history only to the Keydets’ 90 meetings with Richmond. VMI had previously announced that its rivalry with Richmond would resume in 2025.