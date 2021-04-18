VMI to visit JMU in FCS playoffs

For its FCS playoff debut, VMI will visit one of the flagship programs in FCS football.
And it will only have to travel an hour north on I-81 to do it.
VMI (6-1) will face James Madison (5-0), the No. 3 overall seed in the 16-team playoff field, in the first round at 2 p.m Saturday.
The pairings for the playoffs were announced Sunday on ESPNU. VMI coach Scott Wachenheim was interviewed on the program, and the Keydets were shown at their on-campus watch gathering.
It will be VMI's first meeting with the Dukes since JMU beat the visiting Keydets 44-16 in 2009.
VMI, enjoying its first winning season since 1981, won the Southern Conference title since 1977 and clinched the first FCS playoff bid in its history by beating The Citadel in Saturday's regular-season finale.
The VMI-JMU game will air on the Internet on ESPN3.
JMU won the Colonial Athletic Association's South Division and is one of six at-large teams in the field.
The VMI-JMU winner will face Missouri State or North Dakota in the quarterfinals.
Only the top four teams were seeded.
JMU was ranked No. 1 in both the FCS Top 25 media poll and the FCS Top 25 coaches poll last week. But the playoff selection committee awarded South Dakota State (5-1) the No. 1 overall seed and Sam Houston State the No. 2 overall seed.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti was not happy his team was only seeded third.
"I'd like to thank the committee for providing us with extra inspiration," he said on the selection show. "I just want to thank everybody for making my job easier."
VMI was ranked No. 15 in the media poll and No. 12 in the coaches poll last week.
JMU has won two FCS championships (2004 and 2016). The Dukes lost in the FCS title game last season and in 2017. This will be JMU's 17th playoff appearance, including its seventh straight.
Former VMI receiver Kris Thornton is part of the JMU offense.
The only other CAA team in the field is North Division champ Delaware, which reaped the league's automatic bid. CAA member Richmond did not get an at-large bid.
VMI is the only SoCon team in the field. SoCon members East Tennessee State and Samford were among the last four teams left out of the playoffs.
There are only 16 teams in the field instead of the usual 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the move to a spring season, so no teams reaped first-round byes.
VMI is not the only first-timer in the playoffs. So is Davidson, steered by former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell.