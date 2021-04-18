VMI to visit JMU in FCS playoffs

JMU coach Curt Cignetti was not happy his team was only seeded third.

"I'd like to thank the committee for providing us with extra inspiration," he said on the selection show. "I just want to thank everybody for making my job easier."

VMI was ranked No. 15 in the media poll and No. 12 in the coaches poll last week.

JMU has won two FCS championships (2004 and 2016). The Dukes lost in the FCS title game last season and in 2017. This will be JMU's 17th playoff appearance, including its seventh straight.

Former VMI receiver Kris Thornton is part of the JMU offense.

The only other CAA team in the field is North Division champ Delaware, which reaped the league's automatic bid. CAA member Richmond did not get an at-large bid.

VMI is the only SoCon team in the field. SoCon members East Tennessee State and Samford were among the last four teams left out of the playoffs.

There are only 16 teams in the field instead of the usual 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the move to a spring season, so no teams reaped first-round byes.

VMI is not the only first-timer in the playoffs. So is Davidson, steered by former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.