VMI upsets Furman in SoCon quarterfinals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The sixth-seeded VMI basketball team knocked off third-seeded Furman 91-90 in overtime in a Southern Conference quarterfinal Saturday night.
VMI trailed by 15 points with 8:42 left in the second half.
The Keydets (13-11) will meet seventh-seeded Mercer, which upset No. 2 Wofford in another quarterfinal, in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
The Keydets lost at Mercer 83-80 in the regular season.
VMI, which had to cancel its final three regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues, is in the SoCon semis for the first time since 2003.
VMI, which upset Furman (16-11) for the second time this season, is assured of its first winning season in seven years.
Down 80-70 with 3:18 left in regulation, VMI scored the final 10 points of the second half to force OT.
Greg Parham made two free throws, a jumper and a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 80-77 with 1:28 to go. Jake Stephens sank a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 80 and force OT.
With the game tied at 82 in OT, Myles Lewis made back-to-back baskets and Parham sank a jumper to give VMI an 88-82 lead with 1:46 to go. VMI led the rest of the way.
After Furman's Clay Mounce made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 90-88, Stephens made one of two free throws for a 91-88 lead with one second left. Furman's Noah Gurley made a jumper at the buzzer, but Furman needed three points to tie, not two.
Stephens had 25 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and four 3-pointers for VMI. Parham had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Trey Bonham had 14 points. Lewis had 13 points. Sean Conway had 12 points and four 3-pointers.
No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro is the only one of the top four seeds still alive in the tournament.