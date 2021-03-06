VMI upsets Furman in SoCon quarterfinals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The sixth-seeded VMI basketball team knocked off third-seeded Furman 91-90 in overtime in a Southern Conference quarterfinal Saturday night.

VMI trailed by 15 points with 8:42 left in the second half.

The Keydets (13-11) will meet seventh-seeded Mercer, which upset No. 2 Wofford in another quarterfinal, in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

The Keydets lost at Mercer 83-80 in the regular season.

VMI, which had to cancel its final three regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues, is in the SoCon semis for the first time since 2003.

VMI, which upset Furman (16-11) for the second time this season, is assured of its first winning season in seven years.

Down 80-70 with 3:18 left in regulation, VMI scored the final 10 points of the second half to force OT.

Greg Parham made two free throws, a jumper and a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 80-77 with 1:28 to go. Jake Stephens sank a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 80 and force OT.

With the game tied at 82 in OT, Myles Lewis made back-to-back baskets and Parham sank a jumper to give VMI an 88-82 lead with 1:46 to go. VMI led the rest of the way.