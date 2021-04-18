VMI 'very excited' to visit JMU in FCS playoffs

"It's a good matchup. It'll be fun," VMI senior safety A.J. Smith said in a phone interview. "Being so close to them, … as VMI cadets, on weekends you go over there and visit. I've got a lot of best friends that go there.

"I don't think we could've asked for a better team or a better selection for the first round.

"It'll be a good challenge for us, but we're going to come in prepared."

VMI is 3-10 all-time against the Dukes, with VMI's last win in the series having come in 1990.

'We felt that that was going to be our first-round opponent," Wachenheim said. "The NCAA, especially in the COVID environment, is trying to cut costs as much as possible."

JMU won the FCS championship in 2004 and 2016. The Dukes lost in the FCS title game last season and in 2017. This will be JMU's 17th playoff appearance, including its seventh straight.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to play one of the nation's best," said Wachenheim, whose team was ranked No. 15 in one FCS poll last week and No. 12 in the other. "We're going to relish the challenge. It's a tremendous opportunity. Every competitor wants to compare himself against the very best. I think JMU is the very best."