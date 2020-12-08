VMI-Wake Forest basketball game canceled

Wake announced last week it was pausing team activities because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The VMI game is the fourth game Wake has had to postpone or cancel, joining last week's game with Troy; a Dec. 13 game with Presbyterian; and a Dec. 16 game with Virginia.

Wake isn't likely to play again until facing Syracuse on Dec. 30, coach Steve Forbes said on his weekly radio show Monday night, according to the Winston Salem-Journal. He said Wake Forest experienced "a significant increase" in positive tests during the last week and that the VMI game was "not going to happen." The VMI game is now listed as canceled on Wake's athletic website.