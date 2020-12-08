 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VMI-Wake Forest basketball game canceled
0 comments

VMI-Wake Forest basketball game canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
VMI logo

VMI's Dec. 21 basketball game at Wake Forest has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Wake program.

Wake announced last week it was pausing team activities because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The VMI game is the fourth game Wake has had to postpone or cancel, joining last week's game with Troy; a Dec. 13 game with Presbyterian; and a Dec. 16 game with Virginia. 

Wake isn't likely to play again until facing Syracuse on Dec. 30, coach Steve Forbes said on his weekly radio show Monday night, according to the Winston Salem-Journal. He said Wake Forest experienced "a significant increase" in positive tests during the last week and that the VMI game was "not going to happen." The VMI game is now listed as canceled on Wake's athletic website.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert