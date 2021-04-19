VMI's coach, players among FCS award finalists

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim and three of his players were named finalists for major FCS awards Monday.
Wachenheim is one of 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS coach of the year. Wachenheim has guided VMI, which had its fall season postponed to the spring, to the first FCS playoff bid in its history and to its first winning season since 1981.
"Very happy with how our team persevered through all the challenges we had," Wachenheim said Monday in a phone interview. "Couldn't be prouder of any football team I've ever coached."
Junior receiver Jakob Herres is one of 16 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year.
Sophomore linebacker Stone Snyder is one of 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan is one of 16 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the FCS freshman of the year.
This is the second straight season that Wachenheim has been a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.
VMI beat The Citadel last weekend to claim its first SoCon title since 1977. VMI, which rose to No. 12 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll Monday, will visit top-ranked James Madison in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.
"We had pretty much a veteran team. We didn't have to rely on freshmen to earn starting positions," said Wachenheim, who is in his sixth season at VMI. "In some years here, we were playing 11, 12 freshmen a game. This year we're only playing five or six."
The Keydets are 6-1 overall (their most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003) and went 6-1 in the SoCon (their most league wins since 1962).
"We have the best talent that we've had since I've been here," Wachenheim said. "No. 2, this team truly loves each other. They encourage one another. They hold each other accountable."
In August, VMI's season was postponed until the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"How are we going to handle it so that when we do play, we can win the championship? That was the message," Wachenheim said.
Curt Cignetti, who has steered JMU to a 5-0 record and the No. 3 overall seed in the FCS playoffs, is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.
Former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell, who has guided Davidson (4-2) to the Pioneer Football League title and the team's first FCS playoff bid, is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.
"We're close friends," Wachenheim said of Abell. "I lean on him for advice quite often."
The 6-foot-4 Herres has caught 67 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns this spring.
"He's a mismatch problem because of his height and length," Wachenheim said. "He has deceptive speed, and he's hypercompetitive."
JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who has rushed for 381 yards and five TDs, is also a Walter Payton Award finalist.
Snyder has recorded 76 tackles and eight sacks as VMI's middle linebacker.
"He was mostly a quarterback in high school; played some linebacker," Wachenheim said. "Because he played quarterback, he sees the game really well."
JMU defensive lineman Mike Green, who has recorded 15 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks, and Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler (38 tackles) are also Buck Buchanan Award finalists.
Morgan is 2-1 as VMI's starting quarterback. He took over the job after senior standout Reece Udinski suffered a torn ACL in a March 20 win at Samford.
"He's unbelievably calm on game day," Wachenheim said of Morgan.
Morgan has completed 92 of 121 passes (76%) for 1,088 yards and eight TDs with one interception in six games.
"I knew he had a good, strong arm. I knew he could run. I just didn't know that he'd be that accurate in game circumstances," Wachenheim said.