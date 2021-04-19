VMI's coach, players among FCS award finalists

"We had pretty much a veteran team. We didn't have to rely on freshmen to earn starting positions," said Wachenheim, who is in his sixth season at VMI. "In some years here, we were playing 11, 12 freshmen a game. This year we're only playing five or six."

The Keydets are 6-1 overall (their most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003) and went 6-1 in the SoCon (their most league wins since 1962).

"We have the best talent that we've had since I've been here," Wachenheim said. "No. 2, this team truly loves each other. They encourage one another. They hold each other accountable."

In August, VMI's season was postponed until the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"How are we going to handle it so that when we do play, we can win the championship? That was the message," Wachenheim said.

Curt Cignetti, who has steered JMU to a 5-0 record and the No. 3 overall seed in the FCS playoffs, is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.

Former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell, who has guided Davidson (4-2) to the Pioneer Football League title and the team's first FCS playoff bid, is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.