VMI's Jake Stephens following Dan Earl to Chattanooga

Jake Stephens will be back at Cameron Hall next season — but this time, he will be playing for a VMI opponent.

Stephens, the standout VMI center who entered the transfer portal last week, has decided to transfer to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga.

The 6-foot-11 Stephens will be following his former coach, Dan Earl, to Chattanooga. Earl stepped down as VMI's basketball coach two weeks ago to take the reins of reigning SoCon champ Chattanooga.

Stephens, who will be joining the Mocs as a graduate student, said he picked Chattanooga because of "the familiarity with my coach going there."

"His system just suits me, and I think I can do some really big things there," Stephens said Monday in a phone interview. "He said he wants to utilize me in a similar fashion [as he did at VMI] and I'm excited for that."

Stephens announced he had picked Chattanooga in a tweet late Sunday night after returning from a weekend visit to that school.

So Stephens will have to play against his alma mater at least twice next season.

"I was definitely thinking about that," he said in the phone interview. "But ultimately, I think for one year this will be the best spot for my [aspirations for a] pro career."

Stephens ranked second in the SoCon in scoring (19.6 ppg), rebounding (9.0 rpg) and blocks (2.0 bpg) as a senior this year. He made the All-SoCon first team.

He has an extra year of eligibility; the NCAA gave that to all 2020-21 Division I winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephens declined to name the other schools that reached out to him last week after he entered the portal.

"I was definitely open to anything," he said. "I knew that Chattanooga was going to be a really hard option to beat, so I was being really picky with the schools I was talking to."

SoCon standouts who enter the portal often wish to showcase their talents in more prestigious conferences. Bubba Parham, for example, transferred from VMI to Georgia Tech in 2019. Keve Aluma transferred from Wofford to Virginia Tech in 2019, while Storm Murphy transferred from Wofford to Virginia Tech last year.

But Stephens is content to stay in the SoCon.

"[It's about] knowing what I can do in the Southern Conference and having that trust in my coach that he's going to utilize me, versus not knowing if I stayed here or I went somewhere else — you just don't know what you're going to get," he said.

"Obviously [Chattanooga] had a great year last year, went to the NCAA tournament. And I think they're returning a lot of key guys and we can do a similar thing next year. … That's what I want, is to go to the [NCAA] tournament."

VMI does not have a graduate school. Stephens had been considering putting off graduation so he could return to VMI next season as a fifth-year senior. He talked to his teammates last month about all the starters staying put and making a run at next year’s SoCon title. But Earl’s exit from VMI made Stephens less interested in remaining a Keydet, so he entered the portal and will graduate from VMI next month.

"VMI will always be home for me, and I'll be a proud alumni," he said.

Stephens was one of four VMI starters who entered the portal after Earl exited VMI.

VMI went 16-16 overall and 9-9 in the SoCon this year. The 16 overall wins were the most for VMI since the 2013-14 season. The nine league wins were the most for VMI since the team won 11 Big South games in 2013-14.

Stephens made the All-SoCon second team as a junior, when the Keydets had their first winning season in seven years.

