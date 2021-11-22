 Skip to main content
VMI's Snyder a Buchanan finalist
Snyder

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (5) is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.

 DON PETERSEN, Special to The Roanoke Times

VMI junior linebacker Stone Snyder was named Monday one of 25 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.

Snyder had 120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and three fumble recoveries this season. He finished third in the voting for the Buchanan award last year.

William and Mary defensive end Nate Lynn is also a Buchanan finalist. 

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson and Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter are among the 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year.

Hampton running back Elijah Burris is one of the 25 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the FCS freshman of the year.

