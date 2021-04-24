VMI's special season ends with FCS playoff loss to JMU

The Keydets drove to the JMU 4-yard line on their first possession. But JMU cornerback Wesley McCormick picked off Morgan in the end zone.

On VMI's next series, Wachenheim opted for a quick kick by Morgan instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 at the 50. Morgan surprised JMU with his punt and pinned the Dukes back at their own 1-yard line.

But Hamilton ran 99 yards untouched to the end zone to give JMU a 7-0 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter. It was the longest run in both JMU history and FCS playoff history.

Lord Botetourt graduate Jerry Rice kicked a 44-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Johnson threw a 42-yard pass to move the Dukes to the VMI 2. Agyei-Obense then scored on a 2-yard TD run to extend the lead to 14-3 with 10:54 left in the second quarter.

The Keydets drove to midfield on their next series, but Taurus Carroll intercepted an underthrown Morgan pass at the JMU 23.

Twelve plays later, ex-Keydet Kris Thornton caught a Johnson pass at about the VMI 7 and scooted into the end zone for a 10-yard TD catch to extend the lead to 21-3 with 1:23 left in the second quarter.

The rain then began to fall.