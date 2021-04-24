VMI's special season ends with FCS playoff loss to JMU

HARRISONBURG — VMI's surprising football season came to a not-so-surprising end Saturday.
Top-ranked James Madison beat the 11th-ranked Keydets 31-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on a windy afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes (6-0), the No. 3 overall seed in the 16-team field, took a 7-0 lead on a 99-yard touchdown run and led the rest of the way.
JMU, which is seeking its third FCS championship, piled up 332 yards of total offense in the first half and led 21-3 at halftime.
The loss ended VMI's first winning season since 1981.
VMI (6-2), which had won the Southern Conference crown for the first time since 1977, was in the playoffs for the first time.
JMU piled up 509 yards of total offense to VMI's 403. The Dukes ran for 305 yards.
Jawon Hamilton rushed for 171 yards and one TD for JMU, with teammate Percy Agyei-Obese running for 110 yards and one TD. JMU QB Cole Johnson threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
VMI redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan, making his fourth start, was picked off three times. He had been picked off only once in his first three starts combined.
Morgan completed 30 of 50 passes for 286 yards and two TDs. Jakob Herres had 13 catches for 171 yards and one TD.
The Keydets drove to the JMU 4-yard line on their first possession. But JMU cornerback Wesley McCormick picked off Morgan in the end zone.
On VMI's next series, Wachenheim opted for a quick kick by Morgan instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 at the 50. Morgan surprised JMU with his punt and pinned the Dukes back at their own 1-yard line.
But Hamilton ran 99 yards untouched to the end zone to give JMU a 7-0 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter. It was the longest run in both JMU history and FCS playoff history.
Lord Botetourt graduate Jerry Rice kicked a 44-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 with 4:11 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Johnson threw a 42-yard pass to move the Dukes to the VMI 2. Agyei-Obense then scored on a 2-yard TD run to extend the lead to 14-3 with 10:54 left in the second quarter.
The Keydets drove to midfield on their next series, but Taurus Carroll intercepted an underthrown Morgan pass at the JMU 23.
Twelve plays later, ex-Keydet Kris Thornton caught a Johnson pass at about the VMI 7 and scooted into the end zone for a 10-yard TD catch to extend the lead to 21-3 with 1:23 left in the second quarter.
The rain then began to fall.
Morgan scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to cut the lead to 21-10 with 6:29 to go in the third.
VMI then tried an onside kick that the Keydets recovered. But an instant-replay review determined that the ball had not gone the required 10 yards before the recovery.
Six plays after VMI kicked off again, JMU's Antwane Wells Jr. hauled in a Johnson pass at about the VMI 20 and headed for the end zone for a 62-yard TD catch to extend the lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter. It had been a free play for JMU because VMI had been whistled for a penalty.
Morgan teamed with Herres on an 11-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 28-17 early in the fourth.
VMI's next series ended when JMU defensive tackle James Carpenter tipped a Morgan pass up in the air and caught it for an interception. Carpenter returned it 6 yards to the VMI 29.
JMU did not capitalize on the VMI turnover. VMI's Ethan Caselberry picked off Johnson in the end zone.
VMI's next series ended when Wachenheim opted to punt on fourth-and-6 from the VMI 23, even though his team trailed 28-17 with just 5:02 left in the game.
JMU kicked a field goal to extend the lead to 31-17.
Morgan threw a 2-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 31-24 with nine seconds left. But JMU recovered the onside kick.