VMI's Thomas transferring to Western Michigan to fulfill FBS 'dream'

Former Patrick Henry High School and VMI receiver Leroy Thomas is jumping from FCS football to the FBS level.

Thomas tweeted Monday that he has committed to join Mid-American Conference member Western Michigan as a graduate transfer. He entered the transfer portal last November after the VMI season ended.

"[FBS football] was a dream I've had since [I was] a kid," Thomas said Monday in a phone interview from Lexington. "This is one of the biggest opportunities I've ever had. I just hope to go out there and do my thing and show everyone that's where I belong."

Thomas plans to graduate from VMI in May. VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've just got to keep putting the work in here [at VMI this semester], … get bigger and stronger because there's going to be bigger and stronger guys at the [FBS] level," Thomas said.

The move to Western Michigan will reunite Thomas with former VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh.

Cosh left VMI after the fall 2021 season to become the offensive coordinator at Richmond. Cosh has left Richmond to become the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan. His hiring was reported by ESPN last month and was officially announced by Western Michigan last week.

Thomas said Cosh reached out to him this month about transferring to Western Michigan. It was Thomas' lone FBS offer. Thomas picked the Broncos over McNeese State, Tennessee-Martin and several other FCS schools.

"I didn't think I had a chance at the FBS level," Thomas said in the interview. "I was just getting FCS school, FCS school, FCS school."

Last year, ex-VMI stars Reece Udinksi and Jakob Herres joined Richmond as graduate transfers to reunite with Cosh.

Thomas ranks third on the VMI career list in catches (168) and ninth in receiving yards (1,719).

He had 34 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown as a senior receiver last fall. He had 55 catches for 557 yards and three TDs in the fall of 2021, when he helped VMI record its second straight winning season. He had 25 catches as a sophomore in the spring 2021 season, when he helped VMI win the Southern Conference title. He had 54 catches for 594 yards and three TDs in 2019, when he made the SoCon all-freshman team.

Western Michigan went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC last fall. Head coach Tim Lester was let go after the season and was replaced last month by former Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor.

Thomas becomes the latest member of the 2022 Keydets to announce he is headed to the MAC as a graduate transfer, joining defensive tackle Eric Weaver (Kent State) and defensive back Aljareek Malry (Ball State).

Another VMI receiver, Andre Cooper, recently tweeted that he will transfer to FCS member Robert Morris. He had 10 catches as a third-year sophomore last fall.