VMI's Thomas transferring to Western Michigan

Former Patrick Henry High School and VMI receiver Leroy Thomas is jumping from the FCS level to the FBS.

Thomas tweeted Monday that he has committed to join Mid-American Conference member Western Michigan as a graduate transfer. He had entered the transfer portal last November after the VMI season ended.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas had 34 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown as a senior receiver last fall. He had 55 catches for 557 yards and three TDs in the fall of 2021, when he helped VMI record its second straight winning season. He had 25 catches as a sophomore in the spring 2021 season, when he helped VMI win the Southern Conference title. He had 54 catches for 594 yards and three TDs in 2019, when he made the SoCon all-freshman team.

He ranks third on the VMI career list in catches (168) and ninth in receiving yards (1,719).

The move to Western Michigan will reunite Thomas with former VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh.

Cosh left VMI after the fall 2021 season to become the offensive coordinator at Richmond. Cosh left Richmond after last season to become the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan. The Broncos officially announced Cosh's hiring on Jan. 11, although ESPN had reported the Cosh hiring last month.

Western Michigan went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC last fall. Head coach Tim Lester was let go after the season and was replaced last month by former Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor.

Thomas becomes the latest member of the 2022 Keydets to announce he is headed to the MAC as a graduate transfer, joining defensive tackle Eric Weaver (Kent State) and defensive back Aljareek Malry (Ball State).

Another VMI receiver, Andre Cooper, recently tweeted that he will transfer to FCS member Robert Morris. He had 10 catches as a third-year sophomore last fall.