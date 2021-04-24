VMI's 'unforgettable' season ends with playoff loss to JMU

HARRISONBURG — One of the most memorable seasons in VMI football history is over.

Top-ranked James Madison beat the 11th-ranked Keydets 31-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on a windy, sometimes rainy afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes (6-0), the No. 3 overall seed in the 16-team field, took a 7-0 lead on Jawon Hamilton's 99-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. They led 21-3 at halftime.

JMU is in the playoffs for the 17th time, while VMI (6-2) had never made the playoffs before.

"We had to get the nerves out [in the first half]," VMI senior safety A.J. Smith said. "Our tackling was a little poor in the first half.

"We just came with a little bit of a different energy [in the second half], more of a playoff energy. … It's a little bit different when you're playing out there with the stakes so high, so I think it just took us a half to really realize to change our energy."

Smith and his teammates can take solace in having been part of VMI's first winning season since 1981. The surprising Keydets won the Southern Conference title last weekend for the first time since 1977.