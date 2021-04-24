VMI's 'unforgettable' season ends with playoff loss to JMU

HARRISONBURG — One of the most memorable seasons in VMI football history is over.
Top-ranked James Madison beat the 11th-ranked Keydets 31-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on a windy, sometimes rainy afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes (6-0), the No. 3 overall seed in the 16-team field, took a 7-0 lead on Jawon Hamilton's 99-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. They led 21-3 at halftime.
JMU is in the playoffs for the 17th time, while VMI (6-2) had never made the playoffs before.
"We had to get the nerves out [in the first half]," VMI senior safety A.J. Smith said. "Our tackling was a little poor in the first half.
"We just came with a little bit of a different energy [in the second half], more of a playoff energy. … It's a little bit different when you're playing out there with the stakes so high, so I think it just took us a half to really realize to change our energy."
Smith and his teammates can take solace in having been part of VMI's first winning season since 1981. The surprising Keydets won the Southern Conference title last weekend for the first time since 1977.
"It's unforgettable," Smith said of the season. "I just love this team."
JMU has reached the FCS title game in three of the past four seasons.
But the Keydets, who scored a touchdown in the final minute to cut the lead to 31-24, did not suffer the lopsided loss Saturday that many had expected.
"It showed that we're a legitimate program," VMI quarterback Seth Morgan said. "To be able to go toe-to-toe with them and only lose by seven points, I think we're going to earn a lot of respect."
"Our team showed that we belonged out there," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.
JMU took control of the game in the first half, when it piled up 332 yards of total offense.
"They've got really talented backs and we struggled tackling them in the first half," Wachenheim said.
JMU finished the game with 509 yards of total offense. The Dukes, who entered the game ranked fifth in the FCS in rushing offense (236.0 ypg), ran for 305 yards.
Hamilton rushed for 171 yards and one TD, with teammate Percy Agyei-Obese running for 110 yards and one TD. JMU QB Cole Johnson threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
VMI amassed 403 yards of total offense against the Dukes, who entered the game ranked No. 1 in the FCS in total defense (175.6 ypg).
But Morgan, a redshirt freshman making only his fourth start, was picked off three times. Two of those interceptions came in the first half.
"The difference in the game was the turnover battle," Wachenheim said. "[But] when you play great defenses and you're trying to win a game, you've got to take some shots."
Morgan had been picked off only once in his first three starts combined.
"I can be better with my decision-making, so I've just got to improve," he said. "That's a very talented defense."
Morgan completed 30 of 50 passes for 286 yards and two TDs. Jakob Herres had 13 catches for 171 yards and one TD.
The Keydets drove to the JMU 4-yard line on their first possession. But JMU cornerback Wesley McCormick picked off Morgan in the end zone on a pass intended for Herres.
"All those turnovers were huge plays, but that one in particular was really, really big," JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.
On VMI's next series, Wachenheim opted for a quick kick by Morgan instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 at the 50. Morgan's punt pinned the Dukes at their own 1-yard line.
But Hamilton ran 99 yards untouched to the end zone to give JMU a 7-0 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter. It was the longest run in both JMU history and FCS playoff history.
"The kid broke through," Wachenheim said. "We're aggressive to try and stop the run, … and we don't have a whole lot of depth to our defense when we do that. And they're fast. … Once he got through, we couldn't catch him."
"I just kept running," Hamilton said. "I looked up on the big screen and I just saw … all the space. … It just felt unreal."
Early in the second quarter, Johnson threw a 42-yard pass to Antwane Wells Jr. to move the Dukes to the VMI 2. Agyei-Obese then scored on a 2-yard TD run to extend the lead to 14-3.
The Keydets drove to midfield on their next series, but Taurus Carroll intercepted a Morgan pass at the JMU 23.
Twelve plays later, ex-Keydet Kris Thornton had a 10-yard TD catch to extend the lead to 21-3 with 1:23 left in the second quarter.
Morgan scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 21-10 with 6:29 to go in the third.
But Wells hauled in a Johnson pass at about the VMI 20 and headed for the end zone for a 62-yard TD catch to extend the lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter.
Morgan threw a 2-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 31-24 with nine seconds left in the game. But JMU recovered the onside kick.
JMU will host North Dakota in the quarterfinals.