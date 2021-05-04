VMI's Wachenheim named FCS coach of the year

Wachenheim changed his program after the winless season. He installed the no-huddle, pass-happy Air Raid offense. He also asked his players to come up with the program's mission statement and core values.

"You've got to develop a culture that is player-supported," Wachenheim said.

But VMI went just 1-10 in 2018. VMI beat Division II Tusculum in November 2018 to snap a 25-game losing streak.

"Stay true to your beliefs," Wachenheim said. "If you believe something's the right course of action, stay true to it and don't be afraid to fail.

"I thought you saw a much more competitive product and anybody that looked at realistically what we were accomplishing could see that and knew that the turnaround was just around the corner.

"I was very confident in the direction that we were heading."

The stunning turnaround began in 2019, when the Keydets went 5-7 overall (with two of those losses coming to FBS foes) and 4-4 in SoCon play for their most overall wins since 2003 and their most league wins since 1979. VMI won at East Tennessee State in September 2019 to snap a 22-game SoCon losing streak. The team beat The Citadel for the first time since 2002.